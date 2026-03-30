The organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award (AMVCA) have released the list for the 2026 nominees

Movies like To Kill A Monkey, Gingerr, and Red Circle earned multiple spots in the 2026 nomination list

Funke Akindele's Behind The Scenes and Toyin Abraham's Oversabi Aunty films were also nominated

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 29, 2026, released the full list of nominees for this edition as fans anticipate their favourite celebrities who will finally clinch awards in different categories.

The 2026 award ceremony, set to take place in May 2026 in Lagos, features 32 award categories in total, with 18 to be decided by a jury and 11 open to public voting.

Funke Akindele's Behind The Scenes and Toyin Abraham's Oversabi Aunty nominated for AMVCA 2026 awards. Credit: toyinabraham/funkeakindele/kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

To Kill A Monkey, a Netflix series by Kemi Adetiba, earned multiple nominations. Actor Lateef Adedimeji was nominated in both the Best Supporting Actor and Best Lead Actor categories for “Gingerr” and “Red Circle."

Movie stars like Bimbo Akintola, Sola Sobowale, and Linda Ejiofor earned spots in the Best Lead Actress category.

Daniel Etim Effiong's The Herd was nominated for Best Director, competing against Akinola Davies Jr and Tunde Kelani.

Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's Behind The Scenes and Oversabi Aunty were also nominated.

Nigerians predict winners as AMVCA release 2026 nomination list. Credit: amvca

Source: Instagram

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Supporting Actor

Simileoluwa Hassan — The Yard

Lateef Adedimeji — Gingerr

Gabriel Afolayan — Colours of Fire

Bucci Franklin — To Kill a Monkey

Femi Adebayo — King of Thieves 2

Lateef Adedimeji — Red Circle

Femi Branch — Owambe Thieves

Uzor Arukwe — Behind the Scenes

AMVC best actor nominees are below:

Nominees for best digital content creator are below:

Best movie category is below:

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's movies nominated in Best Supporting Actress category:

Reactions to AMVCA Best Supporting Actress category

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

official_nonyenaija commented:

"Is @ihuomalindaejiofor a joke to y'all??? You need to go see THE HERD to understand that she's deserving of her flowers; this is a win that has her name on it."

jacobbuegar said:

"Massive congratulations Bisola and Funke Akindele."

jeff_unusual reacted:

"Where is Ivie from “To kill a Monkey”? Amvca y’all need to do better fr."

i_am_blessed99 reacted:

"Congratulations @kidbaby101 Wipe Dem Nominate you LASAN even though the rest Nominees are Big fish but nothing wey God no fit do! Na God Dey run ham!!!"

sophietee24 said:

"Congratulations @ihuomalindaejiofor,you deserve this one like mad,where are we voting abeg."

Why Kunle Remi taunts AMVCA

Legit.ng previously reported that Kunle Remi congratulated Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan after he won his first award at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

While celebrating the moment, Kunle Remi also used the opportunity to take a swipe at the organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

In his post, the actor highlighted how winners at the Oscars receive their awards immediately with their names engraved on them, something he suggested is different from how awards are handled in Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng