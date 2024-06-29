Actor Apama Nolly Excitedly Celebrates Birthday With Magnificent New Mansion: "This is Hooge"
- Nigerian actor and comedian Dike Osinachi, popularly known as Apama Nolly, has shocked his fans with his birthday gift
- The actor, who presented himself with a huge house in a choice area, took to social media to share images
- His fans are ecstatic about the new development and have trooped to his page to share congratulatory messages.
Apama Nolly, a Nigerian comedian and actor whose real name is Dike Osinachi, is celebrating a new milestone in his life.
The actor took to social media to share one of his newest achievements with his online family. Apama recently marked his birthday and decided to treat himself nicely by moving to a new mansion.
The comic actor previously shared a clip on IG in which he informed his fans and other celebs that the day would be his last in his former house.
Many did not understand his statement until she went ahead to flaunt a video of his new dope mansion.
See video of Apama's mansion here:
It will be recalled that condolences poured in for Apama Nolly when he lost his 2-year-old son. This tragic news came barely two weeks after the demise of Davido's son, Ifeanyi.
Netizens congratulate Apama on new house
Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:
@kanayo.o.kanayo:
"Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations my brother."
@destinyetikoofficial:
"Congratulations darl."
@mcee_a1:
"Wetin una dey work oooooo!!! Senior !! Senior!!!! Congrats my geee."
@chizzyalichi:
"This is hooge, congratulations."
@desireoparanozie:
"We dey come wash am. Congratulations onyem."
@comedianprivilegedson:
"See Men dey show workings no be Cho Cho chaiiiii congratulations brother man."
@iamanyidons:
"Wow, this is wonderful."
@officialemmalabista:
"Paraya apara… You have done well. Big congratulations to you brother."
@mopcomedian:
"Massive one again.... ApamaChukwu."
Actor Apama Nolly announces US citizenship
Nollywood’s Dike Osinachi has taken to social media with a video calling on fans and colleagues to thank God on his behalf.
The comic actor was also spotted brandishing his new US passport as he announced that he doesn’t intend to return to Nigeria.
Osinachi’s post sparked hilarious reactions from online community members, with some people noting that the passport didn't belong to him.
