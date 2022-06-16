Popular comedian, Dike Osinachi better known as Apama is a father again and he is appreciating his beautiful wife

The funnyman welcomes a baby girl who happens to be his third child and went to the hospital to give his wife a special treat as he splashed naira notes on her in the bed

He also gave a shoutout to the hospital and sent a message to his future in-laws, fans have congratulated the new parents

Comic actor, Apama has welcomed his third child and he is expressing his excitement over the latest arrival on social media.

The funnyman announced the arrival of the baby in an emotional post and gave a shoutout to the hospital where his wife delivered.

Comedian Apama sprays wife on hospital bed. Credit: @apamanolly

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"You may not understand the joy that I have now, Apama of yesterday with 2 girls and a boy, thanks to @streamsoflifehospital you guys remains the best hospital in Owerri, pls my future Inlaw’s start bringing your baby milk and pampers."

Apama was also seen in a video splashing naira notes on his wife when he visited her in the hospital.

He flooded the bed with money and the new mother smiled in appreciation of her man's lovely gesture.

Nigerians congratulate and react to the money spraying video:

Social media users have congratulated and reacted differently to the comedian for spraying his wife after her delivery.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Onyinyechistephen:

"Congratulations and please, allow this woman rest. You can just transfer this money to her."

Mz_opi:

"Nawa oo what happened to transferring the money to her but no you choose to disturb her with 100 naria notes."

Sohigh_xy:

"He for use this money take her to better hospital which kin iron bed be this but what do I know. Congratulations to them."

Comedian MC Shem showers wife with new Benz as push gift

Skit maker, MC Shem spoiled his beloved wife, Toyin, weeks after she delivered a baby girl in Canada.

The funnyman showered Toyin with a brand new Mercedes Benz ride as a push gift and showed off the presentation on social media.

He thanked Toyin for the baby girl, Nigerians showered the lovely family with massive congratulatory messages.

