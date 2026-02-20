Lizzy Gold is the latest actress to call out a colleague identified as 'Jesus Baby' in the movie industry

The Nollywood actress, in a fiery post, responded to rumours shared by an unnamed person about her personal hygiene and children.

Lizzy Gold described the colleague as a terrible human being in a post that has sparked speculations online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold has sparked reactions after she called out a colleague whom she referred to as 'Jesus Baby' in a post she shared on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Lizzy alleged that the colleague fabricated lies by claiming she had body odour to tarnish her image. Responding to the rumours, the actress bragged about her personal hygiene, saying everyone in Nollywood knew how clean she was.

Lizzy Gold fires back at colleague who attempted to tarnish her image. Credit: lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

She revealed the unnamed colleague also claimed she had her two kids with different men.

According to Lizzy, she and the colleague behind the rumours were never friends, describing her as a terrible human.

In a lengthy post, Lizzy Gold wrote

"How can you calll yourself Jesus Baby and all you do is sit down and fabricate huge lies just to tarnish your colleague's image, is it so you could come off as the better person or waht? Me, body odour? Everyone in Nollywood knows my personal hygiene is 100. It is no even something I need to prove to anyone. That my two kids are from different men? How? Are we friends? Do you know anything about me? This is exactly why I always maitain my space just to avoid your kind, yet you still found a way to involve my name in your cheap dirty gossip. Jesus Baby my foot you better ask God for forgiveness and mercy, You are such terrible human being."

"Do you know how long it took me to build this brand ? It is well," she added in a caption.

This comes a few days after Lizzy Gold's bestie, Destiny Etiko, addressed a painful experience involving an unnamed colleague, sharing her feelings about a betrayal that has left a lasting mark on her.

Destiny explained that although she has granted forgiveness, she cannot erase the memory of what was done to her, which she described as an abomination and a dent to her name.

A screenshot of Lizzy Gold's social media post, calling out colleague is below:

Lizzy Gold slams colleague 'Jesus Baby' in new social media drama. Credit:lizzygoldofficial

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Lizzy Gold calls out 'Jesus Baby'

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

mischinny said:

"Have u called her to hear from her ? That lady did she give u any evidence?"

ifeyinwaobi5 commented:

"You go house wey get Siri go dey gossip, Siri play me onye asiri."

_chidimma_juliet commented:

"Are you sure she said all these? Are you sure they are not lying against her? I'd she's guilty of all she's accused of then that's terrible."

splendour_touch reacted:

"I don’t even know who to side again."

assumpta_biggest_ said:

"There is no way lizzy will come out to post this if she didn’t see evidence. All ekene needs to do is to come and apologize. This is way too much."

What Lizzy Gold said about her fallout with Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng reported that Lizzy Gold penned a heartfelt note to Destiny Etiko, on her birthday, reflecting on their past differences and celebrating their renewed bond.

She disclosed that they fell out two years ago due to gossip and hearsay within the Nollywood industry.

The actress revealed that the separation left her feeling lonely, as she does not easily form friendships the way Destiny does.

Source: Legit.ng