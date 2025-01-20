Nigerian businesswoman Laura Ikeji has shared her two cents about the ongoing smear campaign against Annie Idibia

The new season of the reality TV show on Netflix Young, Famous and African, has got many social media talking, especially about Annie

Speaking on the issue, Laura Ikeji advised those who know her personally on what to do, sparking reactions online

Nigerian reality TV star and businesswoman Laura Ikeji has shared a post online about the comments swirling across social media about Annie Idia, 2baba's wife.

It will be recalled that Annie has been on the show Young, Famous, and African since season one. However, things did not end well for Annie, as she fell out with some of her close friends on the show.

Laura Ikeji shares a post about Annie Idibia. Credit: @lauraikeji, @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

This beef has sipped into season three of the show, which has triggered even more reactions and mixed comments about Annie Idia's behaviour and appearance on the show.

Extending grace to Annie, Laura took to social media to plead with those who know the mother-of-two personally not to join the crowd in dragging her as the reality TV show ended up messing people up.

Laura wrote:

"If ure Annie's friend and u know her and know that she's an amazing person pls do not join ppl who haven't met her to kick her down. If she has ever been nice to u, defend her where ppl speak ill of her, and if u don't want to defend her, keep mute, do not join them to speak ill of her.

"Reality shows will mess with ur head, so if u have known her before the show, cont to show her love, let ppl who haven't encountered her judge her from the show but u.., u have met her and she's ur girl, maintain that positive energy."

Do not join the negative conversation. U see me? In my heart, I might know u re wrong o, but I will never ever kick u infront of ur enemies. U don't have to be my friend. Maybe that's y ppl'think I like friendship too much. I don't care about friendship but I know u, and like u, will never kick u while u re down. No matter how stupid I look."

See the post here:

Fans react to Laura Ikeji's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@okm_herbal:

"As it should. If you know someone, stick to the version you know and stand by then when others turn against them."

@stitchesbyhanny:

"Is she trying to shade ini or something?"

@queen_julesofficial:

"Don’t condone some uncouth behavior…. She’s isn’t totally innocent . I love her but then again tell her to stop causing troubles and act like a victim afterwards."

@mciverdonald:

"Annie is an amazing woman... you need meet her personally. Her mum is also kind."

@englishwith_stacey:

"That Annie wey I see for that reality TV show be like, dey talk like person wey dey on cracks or on something else. My humble opinion"

@alaereselky:

"Annie is the show, the show is Annie, without Annie nothing to watch and talk about in that show. I hope she’s paid 💵 accordingly."

@amakapwhiteberry19:

"Exactly what I am saying. Though I am yet to see where people are saying that they love how Ini Edo put Annie in her place."

Concerns Trail Video 2Baba’s Wife

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Annie Idibia shared a video on social media to reflect on her life ahead of her 40th birthday.

Annie's composure in the viral clip raised many concerns from netizens, as some wondered if she was alright.

Some social media users reacted to the clip by speaking about the substance use rumours surrounding her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng