Jigawa State Executive Council approved a ₦3.5 billion loan for the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to cover 2027 Hajj deposits

The loan covers 466 intending pilgrims from Jigawa and is tied to a deadline set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

The council also approved a ₦277 million contract to renovate the Reformatory School in Kafin Hausa at the same meeting

The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved a ₦3.5 billion loan to the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to cover the 2027 Hajj deposit for residents of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, announced the decision after the council met on Tuesday at Government House, Dutse.

He said the funds would cover the deposit requirements for 466 intending pilgrims, Punch reports.

Governor Umar Namadi presided over the Jigawa State Executive Council meeting in Dutse. Photo: Namadi

Source: Twitter

Why the Loan Was Approved

Musa said the council acted in line with a deadline imposed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, which itself is responding to Saudi Arabia's push for early finalisation of contractual arrangements ahead of the 2027 pilgrimage season.

"The loan is intended to enable the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to meet the deadline set by the National Hajj Commission as part of its efforts to comply with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's requirement for the early finalisation of contractual agreements," he said.

The commissioner explained that paying the deposit early would protect the state's allocated Hajj slots and allow enough time to arrange accommodation, transport, feeding, and other essential services for pilgrims.

"The Council noted that the early deposit is a strategic measure aimed at ensuring seamless planning and efficient coordination of all activities relating to the 2027 Hajj exercise," Musa added.

He urged intending pilgrims to cooperate with the Welfare Board by meeting all registration requirements and deadlines ahead of the exercise.

Reformatory School Contract Also Approved

At the same meeting, the council approved a contract worth ₦277,214,062.98 for the first phase of renovations at the Reformatory School in Kafin Hausa.

Musa said the project is part of Governor Umar Namadi's effort to upgrade the state's correctional and rehabilitation infrastructure. The renovations are expected to create a safer and more structured environment for juvenile inmates, equipping them with skills and discipline needed to reintegrate into society.

"The renovation project is expected to upgrade the school's infrastructure and create a safe, secure and conducive environment for the delivery of rehabilitation services," the commissioner said.

He added that the approval also supports the government's wider goals around restorative justice and social welfare reform, including addressing the underlying conditions that contribute to juvenile crime.

NAHCON completes 2026 Hajj accommodation arrangements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has completed accommodation arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2026 Hajj and finalised the process ahead of deadlines fixed by Saudi authorities.

In an announcement signed by Ahmad Muazu, Technical Assistant on Media to the NAHCON chairman, on February 2, 2026, it was noted that the development positions Nigeria among countries that concluded one of the most critical operational requirements for the pilgrimage within the approved timeline.

Source: Legit.ng