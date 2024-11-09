TG Omori has continued to share his thoughts after he opened up on his battle with kidney failure

Aside from sharing who donated a kidney for him and the hospital he did the transplant, he decided to speak about life

The video director's tweet had netizens talking as some people noted that it was individuals who have gone through life that can make such a statement

Video director ThankGod Omori, aka TG Omori, has shared what he feels about life as he continues to recuperate from his failed kidney transplant.

TG Omori speaks on true freedom in life. Image credit: @boy_director

Source: Twitter

He noted that there is no freedom in life and his tweet sparked several reactions on X. Recall that TG Omori's brother had donated a kidney for him on August 26, 2024. However, the transplant, which was done at St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos, failed.

The video director had called on his friends and fans to pray for him as he undergoes his healing process. He was also grateful for their support and stated that he would live and be back in 2025.

His tweet on no true freedom in life had mixed reactions from netizens. While some people understood what influenced the statement, others noted that they could not relate to it.

See TG Omori's tweet below:

Reactions to TG Omori's tweet on life

Check out some of the reactions to TG Omori's tweet on no true freedom in life below:

@vibes4witty

"This one na rich man quote. E never concern me."

@DeTradingpharm:

"Only those that have seen it all can make this statement."

@Not2baddmusic:

"True freedom doesn't exist."

@VibezNation4:

"Baba if you never well tell us o we no dey understand this your quote these days."

@_Nsznn:

"Once you get one, you chase the next."

@Mrlekan213:

"Honestly na God fit just help person."

@nuggetman1_:

"I hope you find freedom."

TG Omori shares look after kidney failure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TG Omori had updated netizens about his well-being after suffering a kidney failure.

On his official X page, the public figure posted a photo of his new appearance as he told fans when to expect him back on the scene.

TG Omori’s new photo, as well as the news of his return, drew a series of reactions from fans on social media.

