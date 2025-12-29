Nollywood filmmaker Jade Osiberu announced the birth of her first child, Moraraoluwa Jaiyeoba, calling motherhood the most humbling journey of her life

The 40-year-old founder shared the news, expressing gratitude to God for guiding her through the transformative experience

Industry colleagues, including Funke Akindele, Kemi Adetiba, Banky W and Bimbo Ademoye, flooded her page with congratulatory messages celebrating the new mum

Award‑winning Nollywood filmmaker Jade Osiberu announced the birth of her first child, Moraraoluwa Jaiyeoba, describing motherhood as the most life‑defining journey of her 40th year.

The Greoh Studios founder shared the emotional announcement on her Instagram page on December 28, 2025, expressing deep gratitude to God for completing her in His perfect timing.

Osiberu, known for directing and producing acclaimed films such as Isoken, Brotherhood, and Gangs of Lagos, reflected on the transformative experience of becoming a mother.

She revealed that her journey to motherhood has been unlike any other experience in her life. She described the process as humbling and deeply meaningful, saying it left her feeling overwhelmingly loved and favoured by God.

In her heartfelt post, Osiberu wrote that God promised to complete her in her 40th year, and that promise was beautifully fulfilled in His perfect timing on August 8, 2025.

She noted that while she has been on many journeys throughout her career and personal life, becoming a mother stands out as the most defining moment.

The director expressed that the experience has deepened her sense of purpose and made her feel like God's favourite child.

Osiberu offered heartfelt prayers for her son's future, asking God to protect, guide, and bless him throughout his life. She prayed that Moraraoluwa would grow in wisdom, experience divine favour, and always rest in God's love.

She wrote:

"Moraraoluwa Jaiyeoba, may the Lord bless you, may the Lord keep you. May the Lord make you wise, may He show you which way to go and watch over you. May the Lord grant you favour and give you peace. May the Lord be happy with you and may you rest in His love. He will sing and be joyful about you."

The announcement sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from colleagues and fans across the entertainment industry.

Read her post below:

Nollywood stars celebrate with Jade

@funkejenifaakindele said:

"Oluwaseun. Congratulations Jade. Ayo e a dale lagbara Olorun ❤️"

@kemiadetiba commented:

"May this joy never fade for you, J, and may Ra' be blessed always ♥️"

@bimboademoye wrote:

"My chunky 😍😍😍😍😍. I still want to eat him. 😍😍😍😍😍"

@taaooma reacted:

"Awww mama! Congratulations 🥹🥹🥹"

@stelladamasus opined:

"Congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️God bless mum and child."

@bankywellington said:

"Raraaaa making his phone screen debut 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations Sis 😁😁😁🫶🏽🫶🏽"

@kunleremiofficial commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ he sure makes all things beautiful❤️"

