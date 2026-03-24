Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrated his birthday by expressing gratitude to God for life, health, family, and grace

He offered prayers for spiritual growth, alignment, and continued closeness with the Holy Spirit in his message

The cleric also asked his followers to pray for him as reactions poured in from well-wishers online

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, has celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt message to his followers on social media.

On March 24, 2026, the cleric took to his X account and expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life, good health, and peace.

In his message, Apostle Suleman thanked God for his family, loved ones, and what he described as grace and favour in his life. He also offered prayers, asking for continued spiritual growth, alignment, and closeness with the Holy Spirit.

Apostle Johnson Suleman celebrates his birthday today. Photo credit: Apostle Johnson Suleman/X

Source: Instagram

At the end of his message, the clergyman made a simple request of his followers, to pray for him.

His X post read:

"It’s my BIRTHDAY today..

Lord,I thank you for the gift of life..I thank you for good health,sound mind,peace that passes all understanding..

Thank you for family,loved ones and the entire human race..

Thank you for grace and Favour..

I pray for intimacy,alignment,synergy and proximity with the blessed Holy Spirit..

Grace to stay and remain rapturable..

Thank you Lord Jesus..

Say a prayer for me pls.."

See his post below:

Reactions as Apostle Suleman celebrates birthday

The post has since attracted reactions from his followers and well-wishers, as gathered by Legit.ng. Some of the comments are below.

@echarles81 said:

"Birthday Johnson Suleman.

I hope from today onwards you will start telling Nigerians and your congregations that their problems are not God but Government. And going to church will not solve insecurity, poor health & educational sector, inflation, corruption etc in this country but good governance will do.

I wish all the best as you celebrate your birthday today."

@EnochianVault wrote:

"Happy birthday @APOSTLESULEMAN Pls note that the greatest betrayals never come from strangers, they come from those who learned your blind spots intimately.

As you celebrate today, watch your blindspots."

@Ludacesc commented:

"Thank God for the Grace upon your life and the multidimensional favor granted. A great general and a kind leader. Happy Birthday to you, sir."

Early life of Apostle Johnson Suleman

Apostle Suleman was born on March 24, 1971, making him 55 years old today. He grew up in a mixed religion. His father was a Muslim and his mother, a Christian.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Benin and a master's degree in Human Resources Management.

Apostle Suleman marks his 55th birthday in style. Photo credit: Apostle Johnson Suleman/X

Source: Twitter

Known for his fiery preaching style, focus on spiritual warfare, and extensive philanthropic activities, the Apostle is married to Dr Lizzy Johnson Suleman, who co-leads the ministry. They have six children together.

Beyond ministry, he reportedly has interests in real estate, transportation, and oil and gas.

Prophet shares vision on Apostle Suleman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma warned Apostle Johnson Suleman of an alleged fresh scandal in a viral video shared on social media.

He claimed the plot involved extremists and some Christians, linking it to a wider agenda against the church.

Source: Legit.ng