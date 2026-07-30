An Abia barber has been arrested after a neighbour’s complaint led police to search his one-room apartment.

Officers allegedly recovered a clay pot containing human hair as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the discovery

Police have begun investigations while key questions have remained unanswered about the recovered items and their origin

A barber identified as Emeka has been arrested in Umuahia, Abia State, after police allegedly found a clay pot containing human hair and other suspected fètìsh items in his room.

An Abia barber is in police custody after officers allegedly recovered human hair from his room. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the report shared by Tribune, the arrest did not begin over ritual allegations. Emeka was reportedly taken into custody on Tuesday, July 28, after his neighbour, Johnson Ikenga, accused him of making threats against him.

A video of the incident sighted on X shows the suspect and the items allegedly recovered during the police operation.

Police allegedly found human hair during search

While carrying out the arrest, officers reportedly searched the barber's one-room apartment and discovered a clay pot filled with human hair alongside other items believed to be linked to traditional rituals.

Emeka admitted the pot belonged to him but could not explain what he used the items for or where the human hair came from.

The discovery drew concerns from viewers, with some suspecting the hair could have been collected from customers who visited the barber for haircuts.

However, no report confirms that the hair belonged to customers, and police have not made any official statement supporting that claim.

Investigation continues

Emeka was taken to the Central Police Station in Umuahia, where detectives have begun further investigations.

At the time of filing the report, the Abia State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the incident.

Watch the clip below:

Kano police arrest woman over hotel attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kano police arrested 25-year-old Maimunatu Idris after she allegedly cut her boyfriend's manhood with a knife inside a hotel in the Badawa area of Kano State.

Police said the suspect allegedly invited the man to Durbar Hotel after learning he planned to marry another woman. An eyewitness claimed she attacked him during their stay before bystanders restrained her.

The victim was rushed to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital for treatment, while officers recovered the knife. Kano police said investigations are ongoing and assured residents the suspect would face prosecution if found culpable.

Source: Legit.ng