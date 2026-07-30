The UAE published five categories of foreign nationals who could be banned from entering the country

The blacklist included deportees, certain criminals, public health cases and people flagged by security authorities

UAE authorities said some blacklist and administrative list entries could be removed under specified conditions

The United Arab Emirates has outlined five categories of foreign nationals who can be barred from entering the country under its immigration regulations.

The rules, contained in the Executive Regulation of Law No. 6 of 1973 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners, state that the UAE maintains a blacklist of individuals prohibited from entering or leaving the country for reasons ranging from criminal convictions to public health and security concerns.

UAE authorities have outlined five categories of people who can be barred from entering the country. Photo Getty

Source: Twitter

The blacklist is maintained by the Federal Department of Criminal Police under the Ministry of Interior, while a separate administrative list is managed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners' Affairs for certain immigration related cases.

Who can be banned from entering the UAE?

According to the regulations, the following categories of people may be placed on the UAE's entry blacklist:

1. People previously convicted of crimes and deported by a court

Foreign nationals who have been convicted of crimes and whose deportation was ordered by a competent court can be prohibited from re-entering the UAE.

2. People deported by the Ministry of Interior

The regulations also apply to individuals who were removed from the UAE through an administrative deportation order issued by the Ministry of Interior under Article 23 of the country's immigration law.

3. People flagged through international criminal cooperation

The blacklist includes individuals whose activities have been reported by the International Criminal Cooperation Department, allowing authorities to restrict their entry into the country.

4. People with certain infectious diseases

The UAE may deny entry to people who are confirmed to have AIDS or other diseases that the Ministry of Health and Prevention classifies as dangerous to public health.

5. People deported from GCC countries for criminal reasons

Foreign nationals who have previously been deported from another Gulf Cooperation Council member state because of criminal offences may also be prevented from entering the UAE.

UAE immigration regulations also provide conditions for removing names from the blacklist. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Separate rules for travel bans

The regulations also provide for exit bans in certain situations. These may apply to people under criminal investigation, individuals facing ongoing court proceedings or those with outstanding government financial obligations.

Authorities can also maintain a separate administrative list covering people whose residence visas were cancelled before completing their employment contracts, those reported for absconding by their sponsors and individuals who have been administratively deported.

Can names be removed from the blacklist?

The UAE says names can be removed from the blacklist or administrative list, depending on the reason for the restriction.

The process varies according to the authority that imposed the ban. Court ordered restrictions require court approval for removal, while bans imposed by the Ministry of Interior or other competent authorities can only be lifted through written decisions issued by the relevant authority.

For some categories on the administrative list, including certain domestic workers and administratively deported individuals, removal may be considered after one year, subject to the applicable regulations.

US publishes names of Ghanaian to be deported

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 32 Ghanaian nationals identified for deportation under its "Worst of the Worst" criminal aliens programme.

The list forms part of a broader immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals with criminal records.

Source: Legit.ng