Asa Asika shared how Davido ran away from school to focus on music, revealing a moment many fans did not know, while pointing to how that decision later shaped his global success story

The music executive posted a banner from the same school now celebrating Davido, showing how the school proudly displays his image, years after he left to chase his dream

His message about following one’s own path sparked strong reactions online, as many Nigerians debated whether Davido’s journey can truly apply to everyone in similar situations

Nigerian music executive and Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, has revealed an interesting part of the Afrobeats superstar’s journey that many fans may not be aware of.

Asa Asika shared that the 30BG boss once left his studies at Oakwood University in the United States to fully chase his music career, a decision that seemed risky at the time but later turned into a remarkable story.

Davido's manager discloses that the Afrobeats star ran from Oakwood University to follow his dream, sparking heated reactions from Nigerians online. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The music executive explained that the same university Davido walked away from has now honoured him by putting up a large banner on campus with his portrait and name boldly displayed.

The manager shared this reflection on his Instagram story, posting the image of Oakwood University’s banner featuring Davido.

Asa Asika tagged the singer in the post and added a heartfelt message of support, saying he would always love him.

“Ran from school to chase the dream... now the school telling the story. Moral: follow your path!”

“@Davido Love you forever my G”

The post quickly drew attention online, with many fans reacting to the irony of the situation and praising Davido’s bold choice years ago, while others strongly advised

Check out Asa Asika's post on Instagram below:

Fans react to Asa Asika's post about Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans responded with warnings and jokes, cautioning others not to follow the same path without proper backing.

@nwankwo___naza said:

"If you like run from school too. Your mind go dey 😂"

@___iyun__ade commented:

"Just remember Davido is a nepo baby… if you like, run from school 😂😂 iya ma je ori e o!!!!"

@chiiluxuryempire reacted:

"I follow ran from sch to chase the dream but e belike na the dream@dey chase me now o😢😢😂"

@brokest_niqqa_ever wrote:

"If you like follow him step you go cry 😂😂"

@delulumart said:

"If youe papa no guide don't follow this advice!!!!!!"

@cocobynicole commented:

"Please Don't mislead people. Your own path was carefully paved"

@kelvin_okf_jnr reacted:

"If your family members or your parents are not billionaires, please don't follow this advice"

Asa Asika opens up about Davido leaving school for music as fans warn others not to follow the same path without wealthy family support. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Asa Asika faces heat over Spotify Wrap

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that music lovers called on Davido to sack Asa Asika after he shared his Spotify Wrap for 2025.

The post showed Asa’s top artists and songs, which surprisingly did not include Davido, sparking heavy reactions online.

Fans criticised him, with some questioning his loyalty and even calling for his removal as Davido’s manager.

Source: Legit.ng