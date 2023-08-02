Singer KCee recently flaunted his new Ojapiano jewellery emblem as he revealed it was all iced out

The singer, who continues to trend over his Ojapiano's hit song, revealed he couldn't wait to get his hands on it

During a chat with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, the jewellery designer, revealed it was made of diamonds, gold and handcrafted enamel

Nigerian music star Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, popularly known as KCee, has stunned many fans with his new Ojapiano jewellery emblem worth millions.

The excited singer flaunted the expensive masterpiece in a video he shared on his social media timeline as he revealed it was completely iced out.

Singer KCee shows off his new jewellery. Credit: @iamkcee

KCee wrote:

"I took the Oja a notch higher , I got it completely iced out so that I could always have it close to my heart. Can’t wait to hold it in my hands."

Watch the video KCee shared below:

Fans hail KCee over Ojapiano's jewellery emblem

See some of their comments below:

mc_bluethoot_77:

"Badman Kcee, mc Bluetooth from Germany give you thugs up, u try bro "

iam_emoney1:

"Legendary."

abby_sosa1105:

"I don’t know why each time I hear oja oja in this song na another thing dey come my mind‍♂️ ."

_9ize_:

"Omo forget it!!! Kcee get money pass @iam_emoney1 LetThePoorBreathe."

dxtr_drpp:

"@iam_kcee is not our age mate oh ."

Ojapiano's masterpiece is a tribute to the Southeastern music traditions

In a chat with Legit.ng, the jewellery designer Carat.luxury said the Ojapiano piece is a masterpiece that transcends the boundaries of art and craftsmanship - the one-of-a-kind Ojapiano pendant and chain.

"This exquisite piece is a harmonious fusion of cultural heritage and modern elegance, a symphony of diamonds, gold, and handcrafted enamel that culminates in a tribute to the rich musical traditions of South East Nigeria."

Describing KCee's Ojapiano's jewellery, carat.luxury said:

"At the heart of this magnificent creation lies the iconic Oja, a traditional musical instrument beloved by generations of Nigerians. Crafted with meticulous precision and adorned with 60 carats of mesmerizing diamonds, the Oja serves as a testament to the profound importance of music and culture in our lives. The Ojapiano pendant embodies the essence of tradition, history, and the soulful melodies that have resonated through time.

"On the left side of the pendant, an elegant handcrafted enamel and white diamond Piano design presents itself, a graceful nod to the harmonious fusion of cultures and musical genres. This element symbolizes the meeting of worlds - the timeless elegance of classical music merging with the vibrant rhythms of Amapiano, creating a captivating symphony that captivates hearts globally.

"As we turn our attention to the right side, we are met with the blazing emblem of “KCEE” engraved within a fire design. This radiant motif celebrates the worldwide impact of the Oja and Amapiano infusion, as it continues to spread like wildfire, igniting passion, and rhythm across continents. It is a tribute to the universal language of music, connecting people from all walks of life, transcending borders, and spreading joy and celebration to every corner of the globe."

BBNaija All Stars: KCee performs Ojapiano with a mask

Videos from KCee's live performance at the grand opening of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars edition which took place on Sunday, July 23, warmed hearts.

KCee, who a few minutes after the show commenced, didn't fail to deliver.

A clip from the event showed the moment the Ojapiano flute was played on stage as KCee performed with a mask on.

Source: Legit.ng