Ayra Starr revealed that she is trying to live a Christ-like life, although she admits she hasn't reached that level of perfection yet

The Afrobeats star explained that her relationship with God and the Holy Spirit is deeply personal and doesn't require her to be in church all the time

She sparked online debate after saying that aspects of organised religion can feel limiting, adding that she has found a spiritual approach that works for her

Afrobeats sensation Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has spoken openly about her spiritual journey and relationship with God.

During a recent livestream with TikTok star Jarvis, the singer revealed that her faith goes beyond church attendance and is centred on living a life that reflects Christ-like values, even though she admits she is still working towards that goal.

Ayra Starr opens up about her faith journey and explains why she believes her relationship with God goes beyond church attendance. Photo: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The singer, popularly referred to as Starr Girl by fans, explained that her desire is to live in a way that reflects the teachings of Jesus, acknowledging that she is not yet at that level but continues to strive towards it.

“I’m only trying to be as perfect as Jesus is. I am not there yet, but I’m trying my best.”

Ayra Starr went further to explain that her connection with God and the Holy Spirit is deeply personal and not tied strictly to religious gatherings or traditions.

“I have a very close relationship with God and the Holy Spirit, and it doesn’t come with me only being in church.”

Her comments about religion sparked reactions online as she noted that certain aspects of organised religion can feel restrictive, insisting that faith should be personal and shaped by individual experiences.

“You know, everything that comes with religion is kind of limiting. God says let it be unto you according to your faith. I have found a way that works for me.”

The Sabi crooner added that her chosen approach to faith brings her peace and that she is content with the path she is currently following.

“I have found a way that works with me, and that is what is working for me, and I am fine with it for now.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@solomonbbuchi said:

"May God help her as she grows to know him."

@melissah_mo commented:

"May the Holy Spirit help her as she grow in her walk with God 🙏."

@fortitude_stores wrote:

"Make I no judge sha cause I usually wonder the type of strain this celebs dey smoke sometimes."

@rico.000.1 reacted:

"It is better to have yourself thrown into the ocean with a rock tied around your neck than causing one of my own to sin" God cannot be deceived girl 🙌."

@idisonimi said:

"I'm now your big fan Ayra starr 🙏 only few can relate because people think serving God and having the holy spirit it's a big deal but it's the best thing that ever happened to me as a human despite my present situation."

@bigpappyyy commented:

"This is why sometimes they ridicule Christians 😂 imagine sey make ayra OS dey talk sey she dey try be like JESUS. 😂"

@desyajayi wrote:

"there is no how u will find God and you won't find your way to the House of God, lets say you are still baby spiritually."

Ayra Starr reveals she is still growing spiritually as she explains her effort to live like Jesus and shares her thoughts on religion. Photo: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr opens up on working with Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr spoke about working with Nigerian music star Wizkid during an interview.

She described Wizkid as a living legend and even asked people around her to clap for him while sharing her experience working together on their songs.

The singer also revealed that she was overwhelmed the first time they worked, but later learned that true confidence is calm and focused.

Source: Legit.ng