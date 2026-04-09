Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, has joined the list of celebrities who showed support for Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie, Return of Arinzo

The late singer's widow has shared a series of videos of her with fans at cinemas for the new movie

Her support for Iyabo Ojo comes amid Mohbad's father's cry out for justice regarding Mohbad's son Liam's DNA test

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has expressed appreciation to fans for their positive reviews of Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie, Return of Arinzo.

In a post via her official Instagram page on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Wunmi, who is also a cast member in the movie, shared a N1 billion target for the film, stating that it was possible to achieve with God.

Mohbad’s widow Wunmi shares her target for Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie Return of Arinzo. Credit: c33why/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"Everything the song says The reviews from the return of arinzo has been amazing so far, we are saying a very big thank you to everyone for showing up for the entire crew of this project. pls your support is all we need right now, 1B is our target, and i know with God all things are possible," she wrote.

Wunmi had also shared a series of videos of her at the cinemas during a meet and greet with fans in a bid to promote Iyabo's movie.

Her support for Iyabo Ojo comes amid her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba's desperate appeal to President Tinubu and the global community to help him carry out a DNA test on his grandson, Liam.

Nearly three years after Mohbad's death, his body is still lying in a morgue, with burial delayed due to unresolved paternity disputes.

Mohbad’s widow storms cinemas to show support for Iyabo Ojo. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Baba Mohbad explained in a video circulating on social media that the delay is heartbreaking, stating that once his son is buried, there will be no way to confirm the child’s identity.

A video of Wunmi at a cinema in Ikeja, Lagos state, is below:

Another video from Wunmi's meet and greet with fans at a cinema is below:

Reactions as Mohbad's widow backs Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

properties_by_susan commented:

"The strongest young girl to stand her ground and defeat empty barrels. God bless you."

babygirl__forlife said:

"Queen Mother is a good woman, she didn't only fight and defend Wunmi, she also made her a star."

kimber.353 commented:

"INSPIRATION on steroid So this is the shine haters trying so hard to dim? But God showed up and say nope, I am that I am when I say yes NOBODY can say no. God is truly fighting your battle and that's on period. CLOCK IT queen you are born to SHINE. Congratulations to your achievements so far."

dr_omolarh reacted:

"Keep Hating While She Keeps Thriving."

Tonto Dikeh supports Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that evangelist Tonto Dikeh shared a fun video showing how she celebrated Easter this year.

Tonto revealed she took time out to go to the cinema to watch Iyabo Ojo's newly released movie Return of Arinzo. She also met with fans and lovers at the cinemas.

Source: Legit.ng