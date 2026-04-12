Nigerian rapper Phyno sparked buzz with a bold move into a surprising new lifestyle venture

The singer shared a cryptic social media teaser with a unique branding that caught the attention of many

The unexpected launch is already stirring reactions online as netizens share their amazement

Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, is stepping into a new lane with the launch of his bedroom play tool brand, Okpu by Alobam.

This marks his official entry into the health and lifestyle industry, a move that has already stirred conversations among fans.

Fans stunned as Phyno introduces ‘Okpu by Alobam’. Credit: @phynofino

Source: Instagram

The Fada Fada crooner teased the product on social media, posting an image of its sleek camouflage-themed packaging alongside the caption: “Stay strapped!!!”

The announcement quickly caught attention, with fans flooding his comment section with reactions ranging from excitement to playful curiosity.

The brand name reflects Phyno’s cultural roots and musical legacy. “Okpu,” an Igbo word meaning “hat” or “cap,” cleverly symbolises protection, while “Alobam” is a term Phyno popularised in his early career to mean “my brother” or “close friend.”

Together, the name carries both cultural depth and a cheeky metaphor.

The packaging designs revealed so far include a striking pink camouflage and a classic olive-green camouflage, each boldly stamped with the “OKPU” logo.

In Nigeria, discussions around sexual health often remain hushed, but Phyno’s bold move into this space is seen as a way to normalise the conversation. With his massive fan base across Africa, his influence could help shift perceptions and encourage open dialogue about safe practices.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Phyno’s announcement

Fans continue to react online, with many praising the rapper for blending creativity, culture, and responsibility in one unexpected venture.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aguiyiii

"No baby mama drama. I’ll buy whatever he is selling."

sontojesus said:

"Abeg make the oil wey they inside plenty ohh😢cuz this kiss no they put plenty oil again 🤦🏼‍♂️."

jacksonchristianah said:

"Person dey sell protection una dey laugh, get that unwanted pregnancy first, u go cry pass the pikin 😂😂😂."

justephort

"Please let's get @fanta.dejoker as an ambassador 😂."

ren81576 said:

"Pls soak it well with oil ooo nah everywhere dry these days I no fit Dey use saliva wet toto before I start exercise 😑."

official_zefrass said:

"He will sell a million+ from first day of launching 😂😂😂😂."

anitablackraffiat

"Ahhh mad idea, people will fucck till the trumpet sounds 😂😂😂😂😂."

fikunademii said:

"Nigerians are foolishly and stupidly looking for senseless ways to launder stolen fraudulent funds."

lily__inno said:

"I still do not understand why condoom is Okpunnabuenyi in Igbo🤭. What’s the correlation?"

Phyno breaks the internet with teaser for “okpu by alobam”. Credit: @phynofino

Source: UGC

Phhyno replies troll who bashed his new song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian rapper Phyno made headlines over his previous exchange with a social media troll.

The music star tackled the troll with a heated response after he and Olamide were told to quit music.

Phyno’s clapback soon made social media headlines, and it seemed to amuse many netizens who reacted.

Source: Legit.ng