Young Roddo, a nine-year-old rapper, became an instant celebrity among his schoolmates after his original song was played on the last day of school

The song features relatable lyrics about a young boy's crush on an older girl, with Young Roddo rapping about falling for a sixth-grader while he is only nine

A TikTok video capturing the moment showed crowds of excited children cheering, dancing, and chasing the young rapper down a residential street in celebration

Young Roddo, a nine-year-old rapper, sent his school into a frenzy when his original song was played on the final day of the school year, turning him into an instant playground celebrity in a video that has since taken the internet by storm.

Dressed in a Chicago Bears Walter Payton jersey, a baseball cap, and white sneakers, the young artist performed to a crowd of cheering schoolmates gathered outside the school building.

Boy trends online as his rap song plays on last day of school. Photo credit: @Young Roddo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Young rapper steals hearts of many

The clip, posted on TikTok by Young Roddo, shows boys and girls of various ages dancing, reaching towards him, and treating him like a full-blown music star.

The track that caused all the excitement centres on a charmingly innocent theme, a young boy's crush on an older girl.

Young Roddo raps about falling for a sixth-grader, describing the nerves of seeing her smile in the hallway and not knowing what to say when she speaks to him.

The lyrics capture the kind of bittersweet, wide-eyed admiration that many people remember from their own school days, and that relatability appears to be a huge part of why the song has resonated so widely beyond the school gates.

The video's final moments show a crowd of children sprinting down a residential street in pure celebration, a fitting close to what was clearly an unforgettable last day of school.

Fans and adults alike react to Young Roddo

The TikTok clip quickly gathered attention from both young viewers and grown-ups who found themselves equally charmed by the young rapper's talent.

@Chris_626 said:

"Thank you for giving the young kids some positive music to listen to! Even got us grown ups in a chokehold with this one lol."

@HTHEONLY1 said:

"This is so cold kid, they gonna be shouting you just move smart make sure your parents know what your signing & agreeing too, always stay true to the music you wanna make, can't wait to see the growth saw this on YouTube other day instant banger!"

@herculeshagerman3 said:

"I See a bunch of kids excited to celebrate One of them bringing Joy Band Talent that they can All be a part of."

@SJ commented:

"I’m 36 and you’ll catch me singing Young Roddo songs all day these days. Brings out my inner child and takes me back to my school days."

@ceo euro added:

"Least he making kid music nice and inocent I hope his parents teach him still finish school cuz they gone offer litte bru deals let em be a kid first guidance is key Justin beaber was young parents ain’t do right left em wit diddy traumatized em he finally provly still fight demons don’t let no one take advantage of this young man."

See the post below:

House keeper shows off rap skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young music producer shared an intriguing video of a housekeeper showing off his incredible skills.

In the now-viral clip posted via TikTok, the housekeeper was seen rapping to a beat and his performance left many in awe.

Source: Legit.ng