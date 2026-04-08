Davido sparked reactions online following the posts he made amid viral clash involving Burna Boy and DJ Tunez

Recall that videos went viral online reporting how the Grammy Winner allegedly beat up the disc jockey

Davido’s posts fueled debate, leaving social media divided over whether he mocked the situation or simply reacted humorously

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stirred conversations online following a dramatic clash between fellow artist Burna Boy and disc jockey DJ Tunez.

The incident, which reportedly unfolded at DJ Obi’s House in Lagos, quickly went viral after videos surfaced showing chaos between the Grammy-winning Burna Boy and DJ Tunez, who is closely associated with Wizkid.

Davido’s reaction fuels debate over DJ Tunez and Burna Boy’s club altercation. Credit: @djtunez, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Reports alleged that Burna Boy confronted DJ Tunez with the backing of several associates, intensifying the saga.

Amid the unfolding drama, Davido, who is currently not on good terms with Wizkid, took to his Instagram story to share humorous memes.

The posts, interpreted by many as subtle jabs, appeared to reflect his amusement at the situation. Fans were quick to react, with some calling him out for seemingly mocking the incident rather than staying neutral.

Not stopping there, the father of twins further fueled discussions by posting new pictures of himself laughing, which many netizens linked to the ongoing feud.

Davido’s online activity has since sparked heated debates across social media, with fans dissecting his intentions and weighing in on the broader tensions within the Afrobeats scene.

See his post below:

Davido trends amid DJ Tunez and Burna Boy's fight

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sirking_0 said:

"For the first time, Davido is proud of Burna boy 😂."

melanin_goddes___ said:

"Na God Dey fight my baby battle so😂😂."

official_ose007

"1Nah 30BG happy pass 😂 one down."

oluwa_washington

"Una must was add Davido to join Cos he’s the most influential artist."

pizza_eater_124 said:

"This one go wan insert himself to any trending topic by fire by force 😂😂😂 frog 🐸 face your free tour 😂😂."

swattydaniels_

"Y’all must find a way to drag Davido into it so it can really give y’all the attention you’re seeking."

brendanukagod__ said:

"No form of peer and social pressure can work on those who chose not to get the COVID vaccine in 2021."

oluebube__v said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I be full FC but this post funny oo."

ugochi_vivian_nicky said:

"Drama everywhere 😂 my country people."

pizza_eater_124 said:

"This one go wan insert himself to any trending topic by fire by force 😂😂😂 frog 🐸 face your free tour 😂😂."

Davido breaks silence as DJ Tunez and Burna Boy clash heats up. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido on club owner who disrespected Nigerian music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared how he handled a club owner in Atlanta who once disrespected Nigerian music.

The singer recalled that the man stopped a DJ from playing Nigerian songs and had earlier refused him entry into the club when he was younger.

Davido shared what he did to the club owner years later when the same owner tried to book him, and what happened after.

Source: Legit.ng