The Canadian government published the weekly off-campus work hour limits that apply to international students during regular school terms in 2026

Students whose study permits carry an older 20-hour weekly cap are now allowed to exceed that limit under the updated rules

The rules also set out a separate, more flexible arrangement for students working during scheduled breaks in the school year

The Canadian government has released the official guidance on how many hours international students are allowed to work off campus each week, covering both regular school terms and scheduled breaks in the academic year.

According to the guidance, students on valid study permits can work up to 24 hours per week off campus during regular school terms or semesters.

Canada reveals the weekly work limit for foreigners on student visas. Photo Credit: Dave Chan

Source: Getty Images

The rules allow a student to hold more than one job to reach that total, provided they continue to meet all the conditions attached to their study permit.

Canada: Older study permits and the 24-hour rule

The government also addressed students whose study permits carry an earlier restriction.

Where a permit specifies a cap of 20 hours per week, the holder is still permitted to work up to 24 hours weekly, as long as they remain eligible under the current requirements. This effectively updates the practical limit without requiring students to obtain a new permit.

Canada: Work during scheduled breaks

The rules change significantly when a student's Designated Learning Institution (DLI) schedules a break. During periods such as summer holidays, winter holidays, or reading weeks, international students face no cap on the number of hours they can work off campus.

Students on break are also free to take courses, whether part-time or full-time, and doing so does not reduce their ability to work unlimited hours during that period.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had shared how long foreigners on a study permit can remain in the country

Canada raises financial requirement for study permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had announced a new minimum requirement for a study permit.

Canada raised the minimum funds international students must show when applying for a study permit, with the new requirement taking effect from September 1, 2026.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the change on Friday, saying the adjustment is part of its yearly review of financial requirements to reflect shifts in the cost of living and to shield international students from exploitation.

Source: Legit.ng