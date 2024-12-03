Skit maker Mr Macaroni has lambasted some Nigerians who have developed the habit of stealing from the national treasury

He noted that the issue is appalling because the people are suffering, but the selfish leaders are only concerned about stealing

The content creator also shared his concern for Nigerians who are focused on defending these politicians regardless of what they do

Skit maker and Nollywood actor Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has expressed displeasure at how some politicians steal public funds without remorse.

He noted that the money was for public projects that would improve people's lives. Instead, politicians covet the money for their private use.

Mr Macaroni knocks Nigerian politicians who loot the nation's treasury. Image credit: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

Mr Macaroni described the acts of these leaders as greedy and selfish. He added that the politicians have no integrity, no sense of purpose, no accountability, zero shame, and they are just hardened criminals in office.

The funnyman wondered how Nigerians became so hopeless and berated those who still defended the wicked politicians.

See Mr Macaroni's tweet below:

In another tweet, he noted how Nigerian Politicians have stolen and are still stealing billions and trillions from the country. He lamented that there were no consequences for their actions.

See Mr Macaroni's tweet below:

Reactions as Mr Macaroni lambasts greedy politicians

Check out some of the comments as Mr Macaroni criticises greedy politicians below:

@talk2_joseph:

"And EFCC is busy chasing yahoo boys. Nigeria is fantastically corrupt."

@OfficiaEdoOsasB:

"They do this because Nigerians are too docile and comfortable."

@AbiolaAdebisi7:

"Nigerian politicians can't believe their luck. People are still ready to die for them."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"There is nothing like capital punishment for public funds thieves in Nigeria. It will not change soon because even the judiciary and the people will still give whoever is dragged to the court an easy pass to go and enjoyed the stolen money."

@OsloCouncilman:

"I been think say na cloth dem take cover their eyes now I know say they are all blind."

Mr Macroni calls out Sanwo-Olu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Macaroni had called out the governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the bad roads in the region.

He threw a shade at the politician for going to Abuja to welcome President Tinubu whenever he returned from international trips.

The skit maker said the governor was risking the lives of Lagosians with the bad roads, which could cause accidents, advising him to do the needful.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng