Iyabo Ojo has opened up on the reason behind Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's renewed feud

The actress shared the role she played in settling their past differences before they fell out again

Iyabo also addressed why Toyin was not featured in her new cinema movie, The Return of Arinzo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has finally addressed the renewed feud between her colleagues Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

Iyabo was at the centre of discussion on social media after Funke snubbed Toyin at the premiere of her movie The Return of Arinzo in Lagos on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Iyabo Ojo reveals Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele's feud started in December 2025. Credit: toyinabraham/iyaboojofespris/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

"For those of you maligning my character, insulting me, and calling me unprintable names, this is for you," Iyabo said in response to the criticism against her on social media.

Iyabo, who revealed she and Funke have been friends for the longest, stated that there were times they fell out in the past, including dragging her on social media over Toyin's movie.

"I once came online to drag Funke because of Toyin's movie. That was a wrong move on my part, I should have handled it better. Funke and I later made up, and we addressed all our issues and put them behind us," she said.

Iyabo Ojo shares effort to reconcile Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele

The actress revealed she tried to reconcile Funke and Toyin, which they agreed to.

She, however, revealed there was a single condition to their reconciliation, which was that none of them would shade the other but settle differences away from the camera.

She revealed their renewed feud started in December 2025 after Toyin released a video, complaining about people trying to sabotage her movie in cinemas.

"I tried my very best to settle both of them, cried, knelt down, begged both parties to embrace peace which they both later did, reason you saw them a few months ago interacting with one another, but there was a condition, no one was to shade online if any issue arose, they both promised to address it off camera, but unfortunately, Dec came, Toyin made some complaints about her movie in cinemas claiming some people or person was trying to sabotage her, some fans pointed accusing fingers towards Funke, that sparked up a fresh beef," she said.

Why Toyin Abraham was not featured in Iyabo Ojo's new movie

Iyabo Ojo revealed Toyin was supposed to be a cast in her new movie The Return of Arinzo.

According to Iyabo, Toyin pulled out in the last minute, which didn't please her as she had to rewrite the story. She, however, revealed that the Oversabi Aunty producer later apologised to her.

Iyabo Ojo finally speaks about Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's feud. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"About The Return of Arinzo, Toyin was suppose to be in it but she said she was exhausted, and she also had to travel, so she pulled out last minute, i was upset bcos it cost me alot, to rewrite the story, but the show must go on, we had a deadline to film if I wanted The Return of Arinzo to make 3rd of April ....... she apologized, we made up, and the rest is history."

Iyabo, who revealed she is saddened by Funke and Toyin's feud, however, stated that she doesn't want to be involved anymore.

Honestly, all this saddened me because the sky is big enough for all. I have tried my best, but at this point, I can't beg anyone anymore. I honestly don't want to get involved anymore. Please, you all should respect that... when both parties are ready, they will make peace........... I love them both regardless," she added.

Iyabo Ojo's post about Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's feud is below:

Rita Dominic at Iyabo Ojo's premiere

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Rita Dominic was among the celebrities who attended Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere in Lagos.

A viral video showed how Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, sparking reactions on social media.

This contrasted with how Toyin Abraham was welcomed, especially after Funke snubbed her.

Source: Legit.ng