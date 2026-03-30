Reports from Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere suggested a cold wall between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham

A viral post from 2021 shows Iyabo Ojo accusing Funke Akindele of paying a movie review platform to discredit Toyin Abraham’s work

Ojo predicted that the attempt to pull Toyin down would fail, labeling the critics as agents of jealousy and "blood-drying" hate

A past social media post involving Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has resurfaced online.

It added a new twist to the ongoing conversation surrounding a recent premiere drama involving Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

The development comes shortly after reports that Funke Akindele appeared to snub Toyin Abraham at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s movie, The Return of Arinzo

At the centre of the conversation is a now-viral moment from the premiere, where Akindele’s interaction with Toyin Abraham drew attention from attendees and viewers online.

Funke Akindele snubbed Toyin Abraham at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere. Photos: Funke Akindele/Iyabo Ojo/Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

While some observers suggested that Iyabo Ojo may have sided with Akindele during the situation, others were quick to challenge that narrative.

Their argument? A resurfaced post from 2021.

In the old post, Iyabo Ojo had openly called out Funke Akindele over what she alleged was an attempt to discredit Toyin Abraham’s movie at the time.

The controversy dated back to the release of Toyin’s film The Ghost and the Tout Too, which was compared to Akindele’s Omo Ghetto: The Saga by a review platform, CinemaPointer.

The platform had ranked Akindele’s movie higher, describing Toyin’s project in harsh terms and accusing her of copying concepts.

Iyabo Ojo, however, did not hold back in her response.

Reacting in the comment section back then, Ojo accused Akindele of allegedly sponsoring the review.

“How much did Funke pay you to write this rubbish?” she wrote at the time.

She went further to defend Toyin Abraham, insisting that attempts to discredit her work would not succeed.

“Toyin’s hardwork and movie will make box office,” she added, expressing confidence in her colleague’s success.

The post, which had faded from public memory, has now resurfaced — reshaping how many interpret the current situation.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of social media users below:

@tonyfcarter stated:

"This is crazy. They should both avoid Iyabo. And why is Funke doing bestie with someone who accused her unprovoked like this? Except she did that sh*t. I understand forgiving Iyabo but not as bestie or beefing with Toyin after everything. I’m wary of three of them. Weird."

@water_funmi stated:

"When I said she was not happy about Toyin breaking the billionaire box movie , they were coming for me"

@adoseof1mole wrote:

"You people will not see this ooo Saying IY is an hypocrite. They settled about 2 years ago. When she fought Lizzy for TA una no see. She even came to Esabod’s live then to clear TA’s name. Una no see"

Iyabo Ojo accuses Funke Akindele of paying a movie review platform to discredit Toyin Abraham’s work. Photos: Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

Portable drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable reacted to a viral video of Iyabo Ojo speaking about single mothers and how they have succeeded despite backlash.

The actress stated that single mothers are doing well in life and that men are chasing after them. Portable questioned why she sent her daughter to her husband’s house in a grand ceremony instead of praying for her to become a single mother.

Source: Legit.ng