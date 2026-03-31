An ex-waiter has shared a video recounting his experience with Pastor Jimmy Odukoya while working at a restaurant

In the video, he stated that he had never met the cleric before but initially thought he was an actor

His comments about Odukoya have sparked a series of reactions among fans, particularly due to the criticisms about the cleric’s appearance

An ex-waiter known as Adedamola on TikTok has shared his memorable experience with Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju.

In his viral video, he stated that he initially knew the cleric as an actor and only later learned that Jimmy Odukoya had become a pastor.

Reactions as ex-waiter shares unforgettable experience with Pastor Jimmy Odukoya. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

According to him, he had never met Odukoya in person before but had seen him in a movie.

However, while working as a waiter at a restaurant a few years ago, Odukoya visited the establishment, and Adedamola was fortunate enough to serve him.

He recalled that each time he went to Odukoya’s table to serve him or pick up an item, the cleric would politely say, “Thank you, sir.”

Fans speak about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over viral video. Photo credit@iamthapj

Source: Instagram

Adedamola shares more about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

The ex-waiter explained that the cleric’s words left a lasting impression on him, and he now uses the same polite phrases whenever he goes out to eat.

He added that he was used to encountering rude customers, sharing one instance when a woman shouted at him to take her food quickly to prevent him from spitting on it.

Adedamola claimed that he was earning N33,000 about four years ago when he met Jimmy Odukoya, and the experience taught him never to look down on anyone.

He asked his fans to tag Pastor Jimmy Odukoya in his post to show appreciation for the positive impact the cleric had on him.

This comes amid criticism of the cleric’s appearance and style as a minister of the gospel.

Here is the TikTok video below:

Fans react to Adedamola's video

Reacting, fans of the clerics were impressed with what was said about him. A few who knew his family stated what they know about them and how he got that humility from them. Here are comments below:

@Lourishtown55 reacted:

"He took the quality from his father. Pastor J took the quality from his father. God continues to bless pastor Jimi."

@Jimmy Odukoya commented:

"Thank you, sir. I am grateful. God continue to bless and keep you."

@top_dam_luxuries_collections reacted:

"I always say this, I love saying it, even down to bike men after giving me my change or after dropping me off."

@joepearl1 shared:

"If you know the weight, thank you, sorry, and please carry ehh, you will not look down on those 3 words ever,"

@jude__banky commented:

"Keyword. Be nice to everyone."

@lonelysolar wrote:

"That is Jimmy for you, not only him. That is from them whole family. I know them well. I have worked with them, and they are like that. Attitude of gratitude."

Jimmy Odukoya prays for Man Utd

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for English Premier League club Manchester United during a prayer session at his church.

The pastor pleaded with God to come through for his favourite Premier League club.

Odukoya also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, claiming that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng