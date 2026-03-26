Omoba Sanjay claimed that despite being told he would be called for consistent movie roles, his phone has remained silent for three years

The actor detailed a meeting where he and others were reportedly told to leave the fold so that a "new set" of talents could be groomed

Sanjay touched on painful labels used against him, including allegations that he was not "worthy" of being associated with the popular actress

Actor Bello Oladipupo, popularly known as Omoba Sanjay, has opened up about his fractured relationship with top Yoruba movie star Odunlade Adekola.

In a now-viral interview, the actor spoke about what he described as a painful disconnect between him and Odunlade, whom he said he once admired and respected.

Omoba Sanjay says his issues with Odunlade began after what seemed like a routine interaction. Photos: Odunlade Adekola/Omoba Sanjay.

Source: Instagram

According to Oladipupo, who was Odunlade's trainee, the issues began after what seemed like a routine interaction that led to nothing afterward.

He stated:

“Odunlade Adekola offended me, and I’m pained. He told me anytime he needed me, he would call me for jobs. He called me aside that day, but since then, I didn’t see his calls or anything.”

"I always saw him as my boss. Even when he called me his friend, I didn’t see it that way. But it got to a point I realised the way I like him, he doesn’t like me that way."

Oladipupo also recalled a particular meeting that appeared to mark a turning point.

He claimed that after a “graduation” gathering, where they were told they had completed a phase under Adekola’s mentorship, things took an unexpected turn.

“He later called us for a meeting and said we should leave because he wanted to groom new people,” he said.

That moment, according to him, changed everything. What followed was a long period of silence — one that lasted years.

“For like three years, they didn’t call me for jobs,” he revealed, hinting at how the absence of opportunities affected his journey in the industry.

The conversation took another twist when Oladipupo brought up rumours that he is the father of actress Bukola Adeeyo’s son.

He alleged that some people questioned what the actress saw in him, making troubling claims about his character.

“They said what does she see in me? ' That I’m a cultist. That I don’t deserve to be her husband or even the father of her child,” he said.

Watch the video here:

Omoba Sanjay is a trainee of Odunlade Adekola. Photo: Odunlade Adekola.

Source: Instagram

Yoruba actress Bukky Mountain is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Yoruba movie industry has once again been thrown into mourning following the reported death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng