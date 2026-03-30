Isaac Fayose revealed that his wife is battling cancer and was too weak to welcome him when he arrived in Australia to visit his family during his recent trip

The social commentator recounted how he sang his wife's favourite hymn to her as she lay weak and could not speak or open her eyes

Isaac Fayose used the emotional moment to call out Nigerian politicians, saying his wealth could not save his wife and urging them to stop taking what belongs to the people

Popular social commentator Isaac Fayose tearfully revealed that his wife is battling cancer.

In a video shared on Instagram, he explained that he travelled to Australia to visit his family but was met with the painful reality of his wife’s failing health.

Isaac Fayose breaks down in an emotional video as he shares how his wife is battling cancer. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

He described how she was too weak to welcome him, which is a sharp contrast to her usual routine of picking him up at the airport and cooking for him.

The media personality narrated that he had to take an Uber home and prepare meals himself, while his wife lay unable to talk or move.

Sitting beside her, Isaac Fayose said he sang her favourite hymn, Abide With Me, first in English and then in Yoruba, to comfort her.

Though her eyes remained closed, she squeezed his hand faintly, showing she could still hear his voice.

“My wife has cancer and she’s not feeling well. When I got here, my wife was so weak she couldn’t even turn to say welcome Isaac. My wife normally picks me up at the airport, but this time I end up taking Uber. She cooks for me. I end up cooking for her. She couldn’t cook, she couldn’t talk.”

Isaac Fayose, still in tears, then turned his pain into a message for Nigerian politicians, lamenting that wealth and possessions cannot save lives.

He criticised leaders for misusing public funds while hospitals remain in poor condition, citing reports of no light or water in Ekiti hospital.

“Our one million dollar house couldn’t save my wife. My wealth couldn’t save my wife, she was lying there. Why make others poor? My own money couldn’t even save my wife.”

Isaac Fayose also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that he should rest as he is now 74, and allow someone else to fix the country, emphasising that people are going through a lot.

Fans and celebrities, including Davido, Daddy Freeze, Williams Bankole, Shina Peller and Do2dtun, flooded his comment section with sympathy and words of encouragement.

Watch the emotional video of Isaac Fayose below:

Fans and celebrities react to Isaac Fayose's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@davido said:

"Stay strong baba"

@shinapeller commented:

"God is in control.. Stay strong bro 😔"

@do2dtun wrote:

"God is with you through this 💪🏾"

@radiogad reacted:

"Nigeria will be great again, we will keep speaking out my brother , God has given us a platform @isaacfayoseoriginal_"

@iambankole said:

"Lord we turn to you for Isaac's wife. We have no one else to turn to. Please do only that which you can do and heal her 🙏🏽"

@isbae_u commented:

"May God give you all the strength you need at this time sir , Stay strong sir ❤️"

Isaac Fayose says his one-million-dollar house could not save his wife from cancer, as he calls out Nigerian politicians taking people's money. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

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Isaac Fayose blasts Nigerians abroad for backing Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose criticised Nigerians living abroad for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a visit to the United Kingdom.

He said many Nigerians left the country because of hardship, but now show support from abroad instead of returning home to face the same realities.

Fayose described the behaviour as selfish, urging those abroad to come back if they truly believe Nigeria is working.

Source: Legit.ng