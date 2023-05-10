A video of singer Mayorkun's mum, Toyin Adewale, trying out Sushi for the first time is trending online

The veteran Yoruba moviemaker left many in stitches over her reaction after she had her first bite

She declared she was never eating it again as it was not sweet or peppery, a statement which stirred funny reactions from Nigerians

Veteran Yoruba actress, Toyin Adewale, who is also the mother of singer Mayorkun, has stirred funny reactions online with a video of her trying out a famous Japanese delicacy, Sushi, for the first time.

Toyin, spotted at a restaurant, was disappointed with the taste after her first bite.

Mayorkun's mum stirs hilarious reactions.

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress quickly spat it out while stating in the Yoruba language: “It’s not sweet, it’s not peppery.”

In a caption of the video, Mayorkun's mum declared she would never try to eat Sushi again.

Toyin wrote:

"Trying Sushi for the first time...never again Kodun Kota."

Funny reactions trail Mayorkun's mum's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens couldn't help but laugh over the video. See some of the comments below:

Tundeweysabi:

"No pepper keh ."

igemmate:

"Mummy eat it all the way first na … it’s like rice “elewe” (rice wrapped with African leaf with sauce)."

ayo_LFC:

"I have never eaten that shii Will never eat it..."

BankoleWright:

"I still have tastebud scars from my first and only experience eating it….omo…I couldn’t spill it out in front of the Thailand woman who gave me…scarred me."

bunmola2010:

" they should have mixed a tiny wasabi in the soy sauce for that spicy kick she is looking for,took me several tries before finally enjoying sushi and till now I can’t stand seafood or raw sushi."

PolyEkun:

"No doubt, the level of humor that Mayorkun displays was gotten from home. It’s in the DNA."

Mayorkun links up with Victor Osimhen in Naples

Mayorkun shared moments of him in Naples, Italy, where he linked up with football star Victor Osimhen.

The singer went on to appreciate Osimhen for the nice treat and hospitality he received during his stay.

Mayorkun wrote:

"My first time in Naples & @victorosimhen9 made sure I had a good time.. Big love my brother! Keep smashing in those goals.."

