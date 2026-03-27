Victor Osimhen stirred strong reactions after a video showed him speaking about balance in relationships, stating that both partners must contribute and not rely on one-sided gestures

The striker questioned situations where expensive gifts are not matched with equal effort, using an example that quickly caught attention and sparked heated discussions online

His comments divided social media users, with some agreeing with his stance on fairness, while others challenged his views and shared different opinions on love and generosity

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has set social media buzzing after a video of him speaking about gift exchange in relationships went viral.

The Galatasaray forward made it clear that physical appearance is not his focus, stating that substance and mutual effort are what matter most between partners.

Victor Osimhen sparks online debate after saying he will not give expensive gifts without equal effort in relationships. Photo: victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Victor Osimhen pointed out that he does not support one-sided expectations where men are pressured to buy costly items without receiving genuine appreciation in return.

The Nigerian footballer stated that he cannot buy a woman a gift as expensive as $100,000 to show his love and care, and get mere words in return.

In the video circulating on social media, the Turkish team forward said:

“I don’t care about looks. If you’re not bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything. I cannot buy a Birkin bag of $100k for a girl, and when it reaches my turn, you’re telling me ‘a king is born today’.”

The clip has continued to trend, with many weighing in on whether his stance reflects the reality of dating today.

Some applauded Victor Osimhen's straightforwardness, while others argued that relationships should not be judged by material exchange.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Victor Osimhen’s comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@seyikanbai:

“i promise you will wait till thy kingdom comes”

@Dorjah1:

“I don’t understand why some people are stingy or not thoughtful. When someone shows you kindness or celebrates you with a gift, especially on your birthday, it feels right to find a way to reciprocate. I genuinely enjoy giving gifts, and I’ve encouraged that culture within my family. Charity begins at home.”

@CHIEFIBI:

“What else can one without the funds have than say a king is born today”

@GirlLikeNorah:

“Na so una Dey talk u go stil buy her lastest bag, con even add wig join and even pay her flight fee to come over….but u no go show us dat one!”

@lhaja_07:

“Omo nah true nah make I dey spend make you dey do aww baby Naso javis talk say she can never buy car for peller cuz she’s just a girl 😂”

@bless67205:

“You can't follow a girl that does not bring anything to the table but your white girl you're paying her in euro and you are the one feeding her and her family members, if una dey listen to dis cr@zy guy I pity una”

Victor Osimhen says he values substance over looks and rejects one-sided gifting in relationships. Photo: victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Victor Osimhen's Nigerian visit during Ramadan trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen spent the end of Ramadan fast break in Nigeria and visited several places before returning to Turkey days later.

The striker travelled from England after Galatasaray’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, a trip that raised concerns due to his hand injury.

Despite the reactions, Osimhen had permission from his club, met with friends and public figures, and shared moments, including hosting content creator Lekan Kingkong and teaching him Galatasaray chants.

Source: Legit.ng