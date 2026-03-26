A Ghanaian lady living in Belgium shares why resigning from jobs or selling houses to move abroad was not worth it

She shared the experience of someone she knew, as she advised people on the mistakes they shouldn’t make while trying to move abroad

Many who came across her video on TikTok shared their observations and similar experiences about coming abroad

A Ghanaian lady who lived in Belgium as a student shared why she’d not advise people to resign from their jobs and move abroad.

She spoke about a person she knew who was contemplating resigning from her job to move abroad.

A lady who relocated to Europe shares why quitting a job to move abroad isn’t worth it. Photo: @hartyinbeligium

Source: TikTok

Lady in Europe advises Africans moving abroad

Identified as @hartyinbelgium on TikTok, she said that if people were coming abroad to study, it could be beneficial to them.

She, however, advised that coming abroad for monetary reasons when you already have something substantial in your country was wrong.

According to her, when the chips are down, you would have nowhere to return to.

“Don’t make those mistakes, unless your reason for coming abroad is something else, not monetary. If it's the exposure, the experience, international experience and other things. But if it's for money, forget it. You’re doing well in Ghana. There’s no need because when you come here, you’re going to do menial jobs."

The video was captioned:

“Not everyone needs to move abroad. If you’re stable where you are, think carefully before leaving everything behind for “better money. Abroad is not a shortcut — it comes with real challenges. Move with clarity, not pressure.”

She added in the comments:

“Maybe, it’s worth it for you because of your situation back home and here plus the route you used plus the opportunities that you were lucky to have here.

“Not everyone has it like that here and some people are actually better off in Ghana than abroad. Abroad is not all that if you ask me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady’s advice about moving abroad

Nii Armah Mantse said:

"I’ve made that mistake and I’m still regretting it. I’m making more money here but still there’s something missing. Trust me… People won’t understand this da. I don’t fill fulfilled being here."

TyronneDorothy said:

"Honestly I always say this-that if I was making a certain amount of money in Ghana,I’d have just stayed they and come abroad for visits."

BobyGreene said:

"I fell into this trap. I left my job went to Canada. I actually came back home. I have never regretted my decision to come back home. That’s my story . U will not know how blessed you are if u have a good job in Ghana."

A lady in Europe says resigning job to move abroad is not worth it and explains why. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng