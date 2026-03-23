Odion Ighalo’s mum melted hearts in a viral video as she prayed for Victor Osimhen’s recovery

The renowned striker is currently suffering a serious injury after a Champions League clash

Fans reacted to the emotional moment as concerns grew over Osimhen’s health condition

A heartwarming moment involving Nigerian football stars Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen has captured the attention of fans online.

In the viral clip circulating on social media, Ighalo’s mum was seen passionately praying for the Galatasaray striker, asking for divine healing following his recent injury.

The heartfelt prayer from Ighalo’s mother that moved Victor Osimhen fans. Credit: @ighalojude, @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Beyond his recovery, she also prayed for his personal life, wishing him love, a successful relationship, and a future blessed with marriage and children.

The emotional moment has resonated with many fans, who praised the elderly woman for her motherly care and attention.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is currently facing an uncertain period after sustaining an arm injury during Galatasaray’s clash with Liverpool FC at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

According to earlier reports by PUNCH, the striker arrived in Istanbul on Sunday night ahead of further medical checks. The 27-year-old is expected to undergo detailed examinations to determine whether surgery will be required.

Turkish outlet Forza Cimbom reported that medical decisions regarding surgery would depend on the condition of the fracture after evaluation. Osimhen suffered the injury following a challenge from Ibrahima Konaté during the first half of the match.

Galatasaray later confirmed that the Nigerian international fractured his right forearm. Although he completed the first half, he was withdrawn at halftime due to the risk of worsening the injury.

“After the match, examinations revealed a fracture in his right forearm, and it was cast. A decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days,” the club said in an official statement.

The injury could sideline Osimhen for between three and five months, dealing a major blow to Galatasaray’s ambitions this season. Despite their Champions League exit, the club still hopes to rely on his contributions in their push for the domestic league and cup titles.

Osimhen has been in fine form this season, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. He also recorded seven goals and three assists in 10 Champions League matches before their elimination.

Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük noted that the situation is being closely monitored, with a possibility of an earlier return depending on how well the striker recovers.

Ighalo's mum and Osimhen ignite reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ummzee01 said:

"Awww this is quite emotional 😢."

olokun_prophetess said:

"I say iseee iseee 🙏 to your prayers mama, may God Almighty bless our mothers, give them long life and more strength iseee iseee 🙏."

everything_flossy said:

"Ighalo’s ex preparing her crypt!c Instagram story post in 1,2,3…. Go!!! 😩😫."

eniibukunoluwa3 said:

"Eeyaa...considering his own mum is late...this must be so emotional for him."

This powerful act by Ighalo’s mom for victor Osimhen is going viral. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray threatens legal action

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray threatened legal action against Liverpool after winger Noa Lang suffered a nasty finger injury at Anfield.

The Dutch star had his finger trapped between two sections of the advertising board and required immediate surgery to repair the damage.

Source: Legit.ng