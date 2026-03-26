Victor Osimhen spent the end of Ramadan fast break in Nigeria and linked up with multiple entertainers

The striker flew to Nigeria after the 4-0 loss to Liverpool despite suffering a hand injury during the match

A video made rounds on the internet of him teaching entertainer Lekan Kingkong the Galatasaray chant

Video Osimhen spent the end of Ramadan fast break in Nigeria and was spotted at multiple locations before flying back to Turkey days later.

The striker flew from England to Nigeria after Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool and elimination from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen visited Nigeria after his injury against Liverpool. Photo by Alfie Cosgrove/News Images.

Source: Getty Images

His trip sparked controversies in Nigeria because he suffered a hand injury that forced him to leave the pitch at half-time and should be recuperating.

Whatever fans think, he travelled with the permission of Galatasaray bosses and surely enjoyed his time in Nigeria with friends and popular figures.

Osimhen Lekan Kingkong teaches Galatasaray chant

The striker was spotted at multiple locations and with different people, one of which was former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo, whom he highly respects.

Osimhen hosted content creator Lekan Kingkong, who is popular for his Yoruba voiceovers, at his Lagos residence and had a warm exchange with him.

Agba Inaki as he is popularly referred to as jokingly prayed on his injured hand before gifting the footballer a top from his clothing brand.

Osimhen replicates the kind gesture by teaching the entertainer the famous Galatasaray Cimbom chants, as seen in a video shared on Instagram.

Osimhen praises Galatasaray’s influence

Osimhen, despite questions raised about his move to Galatasaray, has spoken glowingly about his time at the club and the impact on his career.

“They saved me when I was at rock bottom. After I signed, even my daughter grew fonder of them than of me. I will be forever grateful to the club,” he said as quoted by Goal.

Osimhen joined the club on an initial loan spell in the summer of 2024 after Napoli frustrated his attempts to leave the club after four seasons.

The Neapolitans blocked his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, while he failed to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

Galatasaray signed him on loan that summer, taking advantage of the Turkish transfer window, which was open beyond the regular European market.

Victor Osimhen has a special bond with the Galatasaray fans. Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

He has built a special connection with the fans, and as noted by Sports247, he admitted that the fans played a key role in his decision to join permanently.

He turned down Premier League moves and a lucrative deal worth €45 million per season salary at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the summer of 2025.

Turkish media estimates Osimhen’s return date

Legit.ng previously reported that Turkish media estimated Victor Osimhen’s return date after he underwent a successful surgery on his injured hand.

The Super Eagles striker is expected to be out for about six weeks and targets a return in the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce on April 26.

Source: Legit.ng