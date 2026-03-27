Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Anna Banner Ebiere, has welcomed her second child and announced the arrival with stunning maternity shoot photos on Instagram

The actress and model, who is Flavour N'abania's baby mama, shared emotional captions alongside the beautiful pictures, revealing her family had grown from three to four

Celebrities, including Jemima Osunde, and fans flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, praising her beauty and celebrating the new arrival with her

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Anna Banner Ebiere, has welcomed her second child.

The Nollywood actress and model announced the joyful news on Instagram, sharing elegant maternity photos that captured the moment.

Actress Anna Banner Ebiere celebrates a new baby's arrival with an emotional Instagram post and gorgeous maternity shoot images. Photo: annaebiere

Source: Instagram

Anna Banner, who is known as the mother of Nigerian highlife singer Flavour N’abania’s child, posted the pictures just hours ago, drawing wide attention from fans and celebrities alike.

In her first Instagram post, she explained that the journey of her family had grown into something deeper, and she connected it with a song that touched her spirit.

She wrote:

“Our forever started, then grew. I don’t own the rights to this song, but it resonates deeply with my soul.”

Check out her post below:

The actress later shared another set of striking images with a caption that showcased the expansion of her family unit.

“…And 3 became 4 ❤️. I do not own the rights to this sound,” she wrote.

The announcement quickly attracted a flood of congratulatory messages in her comment section, with fans and fellow celebrities celebrating her new addition.

The maternity shoot, which showcased her radiant look, has since become a highlight on social media, marking a memorable moment in the life of the former beauty queen.

Check out the stunning images the ex-beauty queen shared on Instagram below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate Anna Banner's childbirth

Fans and celebrities expressed overwhelming joy and admiration for the new mother.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ogeifaith said:

"Oh Girl! You blessed us today 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Congratulations MamaB❤️!!!! 💐💐💃💃💃❤️❤️❤️❤️👸✨"

@sweetest_nma commented:

"Dam.n!!! What manner of BEAUTIFUL are you serving us today Anna?? I'm obsessed girl😍😍😍😍😍"

@jemimaosunde wrote:

"The most beautiful girl! Congratulations my darling 🥹😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️💃🏽🥰"

@uleoma1 reacted:

"🥰🫶🏽 The most beautiful Preggo Mama!!! Congratulations to you and yours darling… God bless and protect your sweet family."

@dmannysglow said:

"Baby we are here for it, you humbled pregnancy oo❤️😍❤️… God will keep blessing and protecting you and yours Amen"

@thelmachidilenene commented:

"Am so Happyyyyy for you 🤍💮 am just smiling 😊😊😊 this is pure PERFECTION🤍💮💞🎉🎉🎉"

@wannebaybee wrote:

"Oh my babyyyyy😢😢😢😢😢 omggggggg congratulations my love 😢😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 soo happy for you 😍"

Ex-beauty queen Anna Banner shares stunning maternity photos as she welcomes second child, drawing congratulations from celebrities and fans. Photo: annaebiere

Source: Instagram

Anna Banner confirms breakup with singer Flavour

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anna Banner confirmed rumours about her breakup with her baby daddy, Chinedu Okoli, known as Flavour Nabania.

The former couple had been together for years before reports surfaced that they had gone their separate ways, following claims involving the singer’s other baby mama.

In a later development, Anna was seen in photos and videos with a new partner, where she wore a wedding band and referred to him as “baby” during a playful moment.

Source: Legit.ng