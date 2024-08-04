Nigerian singer Flavour and his child’s mother, Anna Banner, have caused a stir on social media with their daughter’s birthday party

A ninth birthday party was recently thrown for their child, Sofia, and a video from the event made the rounds online

Netizens had things to say about the celebrant’s mum and dad and compared their relationship to that of other celebs

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, and former beauty queen Anna Banner are making headlines on social media after their daughter Sofia’s birthday.

Sofia recently turned nine and a big birthday party was organised to celebrate her, to the joy of fans.

Fans gush over video of Flavour with babymama Anna Banner at daughter's party. Photos: @2niteflavour, @annaebiere

Source: Instagram

A video from the event made the rounds on social media, and netizens were drawn to Flavour and Anna’s interaction.

In the video, Flavour was spotted being welcomed into the party venue by the ex-beauty queen and their daughter.

Another part of the video showed the singer participating in party games, including playing hopscotch with Anna Banner while their daughter cheered them on.

The clip also showed the celebrant having a great time taking pictures in front of her Barbie backdrop and dancing with her party guests.

See the video below:

Reactions to Flavour, Anna Banner at daughter’s birthday

The video of Flavour with Anna Banner at Sofia’s ninth birthday party drew the attention of netizens. Many of them praised the former couple for their co-parenting skills, while others threw shade at celebrity babymamas in the entertainment industry.

Read some of their comments below:

discreet_fun_massage_lagos2:

“Nice. Coparenting.”

Zeeebliss:

“Leave this fatherhood stuff for flavor and davido❤️.”

nadiz_ob:

“Single dad come get peace of mind pass married man 😂.”

Ado_rable2021:

“Flavor's heart is with Anna banner. He can't hide the feeling.”

Iamakubillions:

“Sophia Momodu left the whatsapp group and delete her app. She will prefer partying in Paris 😂.”

i_am_hilzs:

“Definition of a real man here 💯.”

datgal_nana145:

“Imagine ur husband having another legal family, una the try oh 🥴.”

Akpabioh:

“Someone should come and learn from this woman . Not by billing @davido .😂.”

Maynationn_:

“Judy Austin come and see your mates…let mr Obasi see his children.”

Ugbe_donald:

“Sophia Momodu left the group.”

Xtralarge_felix:

“Flavor is a good manager of plenty women. With all his baby mamas & different side chics, zero drama. I’m still battling to learn how to manage one.”

Boss_ladies_watch:

“He is wise, rolls with good Advisers and wise men with peaceful homes, respects the mother of his kids , and does his Responsibilities offline. No be online chochochoo , with werey friends🥴.”

Jayna_kiddies_apparel:

“Na so e suppose be jareeeee.”

