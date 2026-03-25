A UK-based Nigerian mum has taken to social media to express her amazement at the unexpected quotation a photographer gave her to take her baby's birthday photoshoot

According to the lady, it is her one-year-old baby's first birthday shoot, and she decided to ask a photographer about how much it would cost her

The woman said the photographer's quotation discouraged her and made her start considering taking her child's pictures with her phone

A Nigerian mum living in the UK has sparked a debate on social media after sharing the quotation a photographer gave her when she enquired about what it would cost to have her baby's birthday photoshoot for her upcoming one-year birthday.

She displayed a WhatsApp chat showing how much the photographer told her it would cost.

A Nigerian lady expresses disbelief over how much a UK photographer charged to take her baby's pictures. Photo Credit: @zaybabe45

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, with the TikTok handle @zaybabe45, the price scared her away.

How much UK photographer charged for photoshoot

From the WhatsApp chat shared on TikTok, the photographer informed the lady that it would cost her £470 (which is N868k).

Discouraged by the price, the lady said she considered taking the birthday pictures with her phone.

She advised people to always check before planning expensive photoshoots. She wrote:

"When UK Photographers Quote for Your Baby’s 1st Birthday 😱.

"God abeg ooo 😩 .The price? 😱 Ehn, na wah oo! Like seriously, I was ready for small money, but the quote be like “DIY or beg your neighbour ooo!” 😂.

"Me: thinking maybe I go just snap with my phone and call it art 🤦🏽‍♀️📸 Baby: doesn’t care, just wants cake and attention 🎂👶 UK photographers, abeg chill, we dey try oo 😅.

"But for real tho… I might just finally end up doing it myself Or maybe call that talented aunty wey sabi camera well well 😏 Moral: Always check before planning expensive photoshoots… your bank account go thank you later."

A Nigerian lady in the UK says a photographer charged her more than expected to take her baby's birthday photos. Photo Credit: @zaybabe45

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Nigerian lady's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady__++'s experience below:

Oyelo said:

"Na Naija photogragher. Try checking photograher online in Aberdeen. There is Flash photograghy at George street."

chummypears🇳🇬🇬🇧 said:

"My baby pictures cost 179£ with fifteen edited and fifteen unedited and photographer was very calm and patience with kids."

Ademoye Adijat Adeni said:

"Sis, take the pictures with your phone I have someone that can edit the pictures to perfection."

Adeola💎 said:

"I ask one for a maternity shoot she said 1 outfit 5 photos without my husband £200."

Nurse_Teegold👩‍⚕️ said:

"Just ask a guy this morning £200 for 5 pictures (2 outfits) no video reel I just block the guy."

Wakefield Makeupartist said:

"I know a photographer that his work is so good. Did my bqby’s 1 year shoot. Home service and I didn’t even spend up to £250."

therealblissx said:

"What location If it’s close to me can do it for the baby for free own a digital camera and also edit."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady in the UK for three years had given a breakdown of how much she spent to become a legal immigrant.

Nigerian lady tests UK economy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had displayed the items she bought with a small amount of money as she tested the UK economy.

The lady explained in a video that she decided to walk to the market in order to save costs and also to exercise. At the market, which was shown in the TikTok video, many of the items she purchased were displayed.

She continued in the clip, displaying everything that she bought with the specific amount she took to the market.

Source: Legit.ng