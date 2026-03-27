Ayra Starr successfully defended her Best International Act title, winning it for the second year in a row against global heavyweights

She became the only female artist to join Wizkid and Burna Boy as multiple-time winners of the prestigious international category.

The Mavin star triumphed over a formidable list of nominees, including American rappers Cardi B and Gunna, as well as South African star Tyla

Nigerian music star Ayra Starr has once again proven that her global takeover is far from slowing down.

At the 2026 edition of the MOBO Awards, held at the iconic Co-op Live arena during its 30th anniversary celebration, the “Sabi Girl” delivered a major moment, winning Best International Act for the second consecutive year.

Ayra Starr wins the MOBO award for the second year in a row. Photo: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

After a groundbreaking 2025 run where she became the first African female artist to win both Best International Act and Best African Music Act, the singer has now successfully defended one of those titles.

Her latest victory places her among an elite group of Nigerian heavyweights, including Wizkid and Burna Boy, as the only artists to win the international category more than once.

And she didn’t do it against light competition.

Ayra Starr edged out global names like Cardi B, Gunna, Kehlani, Tyla, Mariah the Scientist, Clipse, and Vybz Kartel — a lineup that underscores just how big the win is.

While the night belonged to Ayra Starr in one category, it came with a slight twist.

She lost the Best African Music Act award to Wizkid — a reminder that even at the top, competition remains fierce.

But if anything, her repeat international win tells a bigger story — one of consistency, growth, and global appeal.

At just 23, Ayra Starr is no longer just a rising star. She is becoming a defining voice of her generation.

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's Mobo award win

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ChainFundIt stated:

"Ayra Starr really stepped into her global era and never looked back. This win feels like a statement. From local buzz to international recognition… the growth has been crazy to watch. Another big moment for Afrobeats on the global stage. The reach just keeps expanding."

@xprincealmani noted:

"Beautiful for Sabi Gyal cause she’s been the one holding down the local base for a while now"

@mendmikk noted:

"staying winning Khia Awards. Maybe she's never meant to win a Grammy or any popular awards that other African artists get."

@starr_secrete wrote:

"I mean we already know she’s MOBO queen. Congratulations queen. Now tell us about the awards that matter."

Ayra Starr becomes the only female artist to join Wizkid and Burna Boy as multiple-time winners of the category. Photo: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng