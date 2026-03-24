Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Mentions Those Who Are Allegedly Against Tinubu
Politics

2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Mentions Those Who Are Allegedly Against Tinubu

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen ties with northern leaders for the 2027 elections support
  • Warnings were issued about alleged northern manipulation and the need for President Tinubu to face political realities
  • Primate Ayodele emphasised that Seyi Tinubu's efforts will be insufficient without capable leaders in the North

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu to work seriously in the North if he wants to gain acceptance there.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 23, Primate Ayodele said the northern part of the country has yet to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition because capable hands are not managing the region for him.

Read also

Former APC chieftain alleges plot to relocate Nigeria’s capital from Abuja

Primate Elijah Ayodele addressing the media, warning President Bola Tinubu to focus on gaining support in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.
Primate Ayodele advises President Tinubu to work closely with northern leaders to secure support ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Tinubu on North

The cleric added that many people are deceiving Tinubu about the North ahead of the 2027 presidential election. He advised the president to ignore the deceit and face the realities on the ground, namely that some are against his second-term ambition.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Primate Ayodele stressed that Tinubu must collaborate with northern leaders to be accepted; otherwise, they could unite against his ambition, potentially creating more crises leading up to the election.

He said:

“Concentrate more on the North. Don’t let them deceive you. They have not captured the North yet for you. The northerners will instigate a lot of sensitive things, and of course, they will come in one voice to support one person. However, Tinubu’s election will divide the north. He has a lot to do in the north and has to work with the northern leaders.”
Primate Elijah Ayodele urges President Bola Tinubu to personally take charge of political efforts in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.
Primate Elijah Ayodele calls on President Bola Tinubu to personally oversee efforts to gain support in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Ayodele asks Tinubu to take charge

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele explained that Seyi Tinubu cannot achieve much for the president in the North and that the popular City Boy movement will also have a limited impact. He called on the president to take matters into his own hands, as it will not be business as usual.

Read also

“What Tinubu should have done before going for UK state visit”, former presidential aide explains

He said:

“Seyi Tinubu cannot do so much for Tinubu in the north; he needs capable hands. City boy movement will not do so much in the north for Tinubu. They have started training those who will cause trouble in the north, so he needs to work with the Emirs, political leaders, and religious leaders in the north.”

General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, state governors, and members of the House of Assembly. Incumbent president Tinubu has made his intentions known to run for a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more on 2027 election:

2027 election: Eliyah releases prophecy

Read also

2023 election: Sokoto spiritual leader alleges what Tinubu did to win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Solomon Eliyah of the Throne of Eliyah’s Ministry in Abia state prophesied that Peter Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, Rev. Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuLagos State
Hot:
Sweet words Izzy ogbeide Tolani otedola Dd osama Barry weiss