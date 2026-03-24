Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to strengthen ties with northern leaders for the 2027 elections support

Warnings were issued about alleged northern manipulation and the need for President Tinubu to face political realities

Primate Ayodele emphasised that Seyi Tinubu's efforts will be insufficient without capable leaders in the North

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu to work seriously in the North if he wants to gain acceptance there.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 23, Primate Ayodele said the northern part of the country has yet to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition because capable hands are not managing the region for him.

Primate Ayodele advises President Tinubu to work closely with northern leaders to secure support ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Tinubu on North

The cleric added that many people are deceiving Tinubu about the North ahead of the 2027 presidential election. He advised the president to ignore the deceit and face the realities on the ground, namely that some are against his second-term ambition.

Primate Ayodele stressed that Tinubu must collaborate with northern leaders to be accepted; otherwise, they could unite against his ambition, potentially creating more crises leading up to the election.

He said:

“Concentrate more on the North. Don’t let them deceive you. They have not captured the North yet for you. The northerners will instigate a lot of sensitive things, and of course, they will come in one voice to support one person. However, Tinubu’s election will divide the north. He has a lot to do in the north and has to work with the northern leaders.”

Primate Elijah Ayodele calls on President Bola Tinubu to personally oversee efforts to gain support in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele asks Tinubu to take charge

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele explained that Seyi Tinubu cannot achieve much for the president in the North and that the popular City Boy movement will also have a limited impact. He called on the president to take matters into his own hands, as it will not be business as usual.

He said:

“Seyi Tinubu cannot do so much for Tinubu in the north; he needs capable hands. City boy movement will not do so much in the north for Tinubu. They have started training those who will cause trouble in the north, so he needs to work with the Emirs, political leaders, and religious leaders in the north.”

General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives, state governors, and members of the House of Assembly. Incumbent president Tinubu has made his intentions known to run for a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

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In a video posted on his verified Facebook page and seen by Legit.ng, Rev. Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Source: Legit.ng