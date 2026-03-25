Spryo has gotten everyone talking after opening up about how he knew his fiancée, Janet Atom, was the woman of his dreams after they met

In a romantic note on Instagram, the ' Who is you guy?' singer appreciated Janet's ex-boyfriends for dumping her, which gave him the privilege to meet a wonderful beauty like her

Spyro's choice of words, however, struck a chord with some social media users, while others couldn't help but gush over his outpour of emotions

Nigerian singer, whose real name is Oludipe Oluwasanmi David but is known professionally as Spyro, has stirred reactions online after openly gushing about his fiancée, Janet Atom, in a heartfelt post.

The “Who Is Your Guy” crooner took to Instagram to appreciate not just his partner but also her past relationships. In a surprising twist, Spyro thanked Janet’s ex-boyfriends for “letting her slip,” saying their loss became his gain.

Spyro recounts how he knew Janet was “the one” from day one. Credit: _callme_njure

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, he is grateful to the men who didn’t hold on to her, adding that they unknowingly did him a huge favour. He also prayed for them, wishing them long life and happiness, while insisting that missing Janet would have meant missing “heaven on earth.”

He noted:

"I genuinely thank God everyday for every single guy that walked by/let you slip away, they really did me a solid."

Spyro didn’t stop there as he went on to describe Janet as his “heaven,” promising to dedicate himself to making her happy now that they are together.

Sharing more about their love story, the singer revealed that he was certain about marrying Janet from their very first proper meeting.

He added:

"I remember telling her on the first proper meeting we had “I WILL MARRY YOU” she looked shocked and thought it joke till I told her to send me her sister and mother’s number."

To solidify his intention, Spyro revealed that he reached out to Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja to help him secure a ring, showing just how serious he was about taking the next step.

The singer ended his post on a romantic note, promising to “spoil” Janet as much as he can, while praying for God’s help in building their future together.

Spyro and Janet Atom got engaged in September 2025, and since then, fans have continued to follow their love story.

Spyro shares bold love confession, says Janet is his “heaven on earth”. Credit: _callme_njure

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Spyro's love note to fiancée

The foodnetworking2 penned:

"Afa male will not like this, he go think say na AI… Men dey, men wey sabi love dey, shoke on it 😂😂😂."

ewadunnii said

"Men that loves loud and shows it 😍❤️🙌."

vheeny_ noted:

"My guy let's wrap it up."

iam_poshbabe wrote:

"Love this so much ; he’s sooo expressive about how he loves her 😍😍😍."

phumite_love quizzed:

"Why body dey pepper women for comment section? Low key una like men like this but because no be you, you’re crying 😂 Abeg jare."

See Spyro's outpour below:

Spyro recounts how Janet helped him financially

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Afrobeats singer Spyro shared how his fiancée, Janet, positively impacted his life. According to him, since they met, she has helped him grow into a better person, especially at managing his money.

The “Stand by You” hitmaker praised her for guiding him to make smarter financial decisions and added that she has brought real value into his life.

Source: Legit.ng