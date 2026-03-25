Ex-BBN star Uriel Oputa has called out Blessing CEO over a viral video where she claimed she's scared as she's on stage 4, sparking confusion and concern across social media

Uriel questioned the vagueness of the claim, noting that Blessing CEO mentioned "stage 4" without clarity, which hit her as her own mother was recently diagnosed with breast cancer

The reality star warned that cancer is not content and expressed disappointment in some Nigerian celebrities, stating she doesn't rate them

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Uriel Oputa has reacted strongly to a viral video of relationship expert and social media personality Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, where she emotionally claimed she was scared because she was on stage 4.

Uriel expressed concern that such a serious matter was being presented without clarity, stating that cancer is not something to be used loosely for attention.

BBNaija's Uriel Oputa reacts to Blessing CEO's emotional stage 4 video, says she doesn't rate some Nigerian celebrities anymore. Photo: urielmusicstar/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star explained that the video only mentioned “stage 4” without stating what type of cancer or giving any details, which she found disturbing.

Uriel Oputa noted that if the claim was true, she sympathised with Blessing CEO, but if it was false, then it was unacceptable to play with such a sensitive issue.

"I can't believe we're actually playing around with something like cancer. All I saw was 'stage 4.' No definition, no clarity, nothing explained, just thrown out there so loosely. There wasn’t even cancer written. Just 'stage 4.' And even with that, if this is true, then my heart genuinely goes out to you. But if this is not true… then this is actually disturbing."

Uriel added that she took the matter personally because her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

She emphasised that cancer should never be treated as content for clicks or attention.

"Cancer is Not Content. I swear I don’t rate some of our celebrities. This hit home, because my mother is actually battling this. Thank God we caught it early. If it’s true, God is your strength. Also if it’s true, please start removing sugar from your diet."

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Netizens react to Uriel Oputa's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@officalduchesslizzy said:

"Cancer is not a joke. Having gone through it. I will tell you firsthand."

@gozirim_nwa commented:

"But she didn't mention cancer. It's people that started pushing the narrative and it's really appalling😪."

@damisparkles wrote:

"Why not find out for real and be certain before making any statement about it."

@beapearl_ reacted:

"Very well said. I don't know why people would even want to joke with it😢."

@therealpinkee_ said:

"That lady is morally bankrupt tbh. I don't believe her."

@elozonam commented:

"This isn't something to joke with. There should be a line. It's appalling honestly."

Former Big Brother Naija star warns that cancer is not content after Blessing CEO video. Photo: urielmusicstar/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Uriel Oputa warns against BBL procedures

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Uriel Oputa reacted to the recent botched cosmetic surgery that claimed the life of Lagos socialite Elena Jessica.

She issued a firm warning about the dangers of BBL procedures and why they should never be mistaken for health-boosting treatments.

The reality star explained that many young women often assume the procedure offers some form of physical upgrade beyond appearance, but she emphasised that it does not improve internal health in any way.

Source: Legit.ng