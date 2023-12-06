Popular Nigerian actor and nightlife guru, Yhemo Lee, has now been assaulted according to multiple reports

A photo made the rounds on social media of Yhemo Lee’s bruised face after he was slapped in retaliation

This came only a few weeks after the actor was accused of slapping young rapper, Lil Frosh, at a party

Popular Nigerian actor, Adeyemi Oluwaseun Idowu aka Yhemo Lee, has now reportedly gotten slapped.

It all started when socialite, Cubana Whitelion, took to his Snapchat page to share a photo of the movie star’s bruised and swollen face.

Photo of Yhemo Lee's bruised faced trends as he gets slapped. Photos: @yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Yhemo Lee’s eyes were also seen to be red following the physical assault he reportedly faced from an unnamed person.

According to Cubana Whitelion, Yhemo Lee was brutally assaulted. He also posted a WhatsApp chat on his Snapchat of the actor reiterating that he never slapped young rapper, Lil Frosh.

Recall that all this started when the former DMW signee claimed Yhemo Lee slapped him at an event. This led to a series of back-and-forths on social media with the actor suing the rapper.

In the WhatsApp chat, Yhemo Lee revealed that he cut himself seven times to spill his own blood and swear on it that he never slapped Lil Frosh. He also vowed to get justice and that he would rather die than not get it.

See the photo of Yhemo Lee’s bruised face and the WhatsApp chat below:

Reactions as photo of Yhemo Lee’s face after he got slapped trended

The photo of Yhemo Lee’s bruised face after he was slapped soon made the rounds on social media and it got Nigerians sharing mixed reactions. Read some of them below:

Lady Tae tweeted that Yhemo Lee has been getting negative press in recent times:

Iyalode found the situation scary:

Idan said things are getting out of hand:

Read more Instagram comments below:

dml_473e:

“Karma full everywhere na watin lil Frosh do her ex you do him back and watin you do lil Frosh street do you back karma fool everywhere sorry my bruh.”

walincoal:

“Even Olowo Eko Chop Slap! Omor Waka Jeje Inside Lagos.”

idan_ghettoboiz:

“Waka jeje… this December na DETTY SLAP full am. ”

tolani_baby_:

“This December go get 6 weeks 12 days inside oo dis wan wey we start week with slap.”

k_ngmm247:

“Omo,if dem fit slap olowo eko,wetin dem go come do Akushe eko like this.”

wizkid_blogger_:

“Who say money is everything??”

mohlives_connect_:

“So who con slap Yhemo make una complete this gist now.”

Lil Frosh counters Yhemo Lee's lawsuit

In other news, Legit.ng reported that upcoming Nigerian singer Sanni Goriola Wasiu, best known as Lil Frosh, filed a second counter lawsuit, accusing actor Yhemolee, of assault and seeking damages of N500 million.

The nightlife entrepreneur responded by saying that the singer wrongly accused him, noting that he has received numerous death threats from unknown individuals based on the matter.

Sharing a statement from his lawyer, the actor claimed he is entirely innocent of all allegations against him by Lil Frosh and demanded N200 million in damages.

Source: Legit.ng