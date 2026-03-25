Doris Ogala publicly called out Tonto Dikeh, mocking her born-again status and accusing her of reporting her to a female native doctor known as mamalawo

The actress shared a recorded audio she claimed was between her and the mamalawo, suggesting that Tonto Dikeh sought help from the spiritual figure against her

Fans reacted strongly online with mixed feelings, questioning the authenticity of the recording and expressing shock at the allegations

Controversial Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has stirred fresh drama after mocking her colleague and former friend, Tonto Dikeh, over her born-again claims.

On March 25, 2026, Ogala took to Instagram to accuse Tonto of involving native doctors in their past dealings and shared what she described as a leaked audio conversation with a native doctor.

Doris Ogala shares audio claiming Tonto Dikeh sought help from native doctor. Photo: mma_ogala/tontolet

Source: Instagram

She narrated that Tonto Dikeh once encouraged her to consult native doctors, but she refused because it did not sit well with her spirit.

Doris Ogala alleged that Tonto later reported her to a female native doctor, whom she referred to as mamalawo, and even tried to harm her spiritually.

“Tonto dikeh why did you go to your mamalawo to kill me. Which blogger did I tell that your mamalawo is my spiritual mother. Since you knew me, do I do juju. No be you dey tell me say why I no dey call all those native doctor to work for me. Even in transcorp when imported Alfa from Lagos. U wanted me to join you. I told you those things doesn't go well with my spirit. Ahhh your cup is full.”

She went on to question why Tonto Dikeh would want to end her life, stressing that she had done nothing wrong to deserve such treatment.

“Why would you want to kpai me. What did I ever do to you tonto dikeh, HONESTLY GOD IS DOING SOMETHING. AHHHH.”

She further mocked Tonto Dikeh's born-again status, insinuating that she is deceiving the public with the claims of her newfound faith while she's allegedly involved with native doctors.

"And you are doing born again. This was just January here. Kai"

Ogala also shared a recorded phone call, which she claimed was between her and Tonto’s female native doctor.

In the audio, a woman was heard speaking with Doris Ogala, who explained that she had been avoiding a woman because she did not want to be dragged into social media drama.

She added that the woman in question allegedly asked her to help convince Pastor Chris Okafor to pay attention to her, though Tonto Dikeh’s name was not directly mentioned in the recording.

Check out her post below:

Netizens react to Doris Ogala's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@officialtashaemmy:

“Believe her repentance at ur own risk. I never believed her say she don born again”

@owoh_officialgram:

“Omo, Tonto dikeh dun later cast patapata! Why will she be telling the woman to help her threaten Doris😂😂😂😂”

@iam______gold:

“This is not tonto voice abeg”

@princeblue69:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’m wondering how she got the recording & how come she too knows the mamalawo ??😂😂😂 Even the mamalawo recognize her too as her girl 😂😂😂”

@headboywia_ikd_mcoluomo:

“But tonto voice no be like dis Naa 😂😂una no see.say dis one use cloth cover mouth Dey talk 😂😂😂”

@tenorwrld:

“Una see these life nothing wey we no go see Kai Kai Kai Kai 😂😂😂”

Fans react as Doris Ogala accuses Tonto Dikeh of trying to harm her. Photo: mma_ogala/tontolet

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala introduces her mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala shared a heartwarming video introducing her mother, Pastor Lizzy Ogala, to fans.

The video showcased her mother’s singing talent and strong bond with the actress. Ogala described her mother as the most beautiful and expressed gratitude to God.

Source: Legit.ng