Senator Ned Nwoko has reportedly removed all pictures of Regina Daniels from his Abuja home

He and his wife, Laila Charani, hosted their children and close friends for Eid Al-Fitr 2026

Regina Daniels’ children were present at the gathering, despite the changes in the mansion

Senator Ned Nwoko has reportedly removed all pictures of his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, from his Abuja residence.

The move comes as the billionaire politician and his fifth wife, Laila Charani Nwoko, hosted their children and close friends to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 2026.

All Regina Daniels’ photos vanish from Ned Nwoko’s home. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Despite the absence of Regina’s images, her children were present at the gathering alongside Ned Nwoko’s other children, signalling that family ties remain intact even amid the reported changes in the home.

The development has sparked conversations online, with many curious of what the senator is up to.

See the post below:

Legit.ng reported that Regina's mum and Nollywood actress Rita Daniels returned to social media in the evening on Friday, March 20, 2026, with a fun video of her and her daughter, Regina.

Rita was captured treating her daughter like a queen by washing her feet.

Regina was seen sitting on a gold chair as her mother held two umbrellas to shield herself and her daughter from the sun.

The proud mother had also washed her daughter’s feet in a bowl of warm water.

The highlight was a subtle comment from Rita while washing Regina's feet as she said, "In my mother's house, I am treated like a queen."

Recall that in 2025, Regina, in an emotional video, alleged that she had suffered violence in her marriage.

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much," she said in the video.

Responding to the viral clip, Nwoko denied allegations of domestic violence, attributing their marital issues to the actress’s alleged struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' picture removal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abelpter said:

"Why does the house look like an old Local government Secretariat office building With all that money they cannot hire a proper interior designer."

je_mapelle_kriskross said:

"Took him long enough, heartbreak no easy oo😂😂😂😂😂😂."

dobi9024 said:

"How is this heartbreak? The man doesn't want her. The character she and her family displayed is terrible."

ada_beke001 said:

"E don finally clear for him eye 😂😂😂😂."

_callmeprettie said:

"He fought so hard 😂. He really wanted Regina to be his First Lady but things didn’t work out as planned."

i_amneky said:

"Dem still no put Laila there."

ogojoshua said:

"😂😂😂😂😂and he videoed it.chinedu don chop premium breakfast."

naa_nita___ said:

"Heartbreak for old age😢😂."

annsglamourousplace said:

"Is her picture still suppose to be hanging in a house she no longer lives in or want. Bloggers are funny."

Regina Daniels erased from Ned Nwoko’s mansion walls. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels declares her new age

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels sparked reactions after revealing her new age in a video.

The mother of two shared a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up on Instagram, looking radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her.

Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

Source: Legit.ng