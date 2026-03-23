Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire behind OnlyFans, has died at 43 after a private health battle

His quiet passing has sparked fresh uncertainty about the platform’s future and ownership

With his illness kept largely secret, many questions remain unanswered about his final days and legacy

The owner of OnlyFans, Leonid Radvinsky, has died at the age of 43 after a private battle with cancer, the company confirmed in an official statement.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” the company said.

Onlyfans billionaire Leonid Radvinsky dies after secret battle. Credit: @tmz_tv

Source: Instagram

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, was known for keeping a low public profile despite his status as a billionaire. His illness had not been publicly disclosed before his death.

He acquired Fenix International in 2018 from its founder, Tim Stokely, and went on to transform OnlyFans into one of the world’s most prominent content subscription platforms. He remained a director and majority shareholder of the company until his passing.

OnlyFans saw massive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of people around the world turned to online platforms for income and entertainment. The platform operates by taking a 20 per cent commission on most subscriptions and content sales.

Despite his private nature, Radvinsky was also known for his philanthropy. In 2024, he and his wife supported a $23 million cancer research grant program through a gastrointestinal research foundation, according to reports.

His death has raised questions about the future ownership of OnlyFans. Reports indicate that his shares in Fenix International have been held in the LR Fenix Trust since 2024. According to Forbes estimates, Radvinsky had a net worth of about $4.7 billion.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that OnlyFans had been exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital in a deal that could value the company at around $5.5 billion, including debt.

Beyond OnlyFans, Radvinsky also founded a venture capital firm, Leo, in 2009, focusing on investments in technology companies.

Further details about succession plans or ownership of the platform have not yet been made public.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Leonid Radvinsky's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

absolutelygorgeous100 said:

"Humans really achieve their purpose and leave earth."

have_a_taste_with_me said:

"Ruined society and made brostitution online."

onlychristylove said:

"I am so sad to hear this news. I met him a couple times in person and he was very nice."

chiqui_270 said:

"It’s honestly shocking… someone passes away from cancer, and all some people can do is spread hate. This isn’t about OnlyFans. It’s about basic humanity. Respect costs nothing. Today it’s him… tomorrow it could be anyone. "

_danongreen said:

"With so many pre teens on that app karma real."

brownforever1 said:

"All the people on here whining and celebrating were his number one fans, just admit it."

jacky4u76 said:

"Karma. The world is slightly better now."

OnlyFans Leonid Radvinsky passes away after private health fight. Credit: @onlyfans

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi slams OnlyFans’ model Annie Knight

In a previous report by Legit.ng OnlyFans’ Annie Knight’s bedroom crisis trended on the Nigerian social media space, and online personality Solomon Buchi reacted to it.

It was reported that Annie Knight, an Australian adult movie star, was hospitalised after sleeping with 583 men.

Solomon Buchi, in a viral video, went on to question the men who willingly lined up for the controversial escapade.

Source: Legit.ng