Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola trended online amid alleged family crisis rumours

The billionaire’s son-in-law Mr Eazi sparked curiosity with a cryptic post that gets people talking

The Afrobeats singer’s post went viral on social media as netizens weighed in on the viral reports

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has continued to dominate online conversations amid unconfirmed rumours of tension in his family, particularly involving his wife, Nana Otedola.

While there has been no official statement from the family addressing the speculation, a recent social media post by music star and son-in-law Mr Eazi has further stirred public interest.

Mr Eazi drops cryptic message amid alleged Otedola family tension. Credit: @mreazi, @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The Banku singer, who is married to Temi Otedola, the third daughter of the billionaire, took to X, owned by Elon Musk, to share a brief but striking message.

“Thank You God For Keeping Things Running Smoothly, Even Tho Everywhere GBAs Gbos!!” he wrote.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tolani Otedola, the first child of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola sparked curiosity online with a cryptic message amid swirling family crisis rumours.

The half-sister of the popular music star DJ Cuppy took to social media to write a post that raised eyebrows.

Sharing new pictures from her gallery, the artist wrote: “Minding mine water.”

The brief post comes as fans speculate about Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana Otedola, after reports emerged that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media.

A viral screenshot circulated online, showing their apparent social media disconnect, prompting widespread speculation about the state of their relationship.

Some fans suggested the couple may no longer be living together, while others claimed they could have divorced years ago amid controversies surrounding the billionaire.

Despite the rumours, Femi and Nana Otedola have largely kept their private life out of the public eye, appearing together mainly at family events.

In 2025, they were both present at the wedding of their third daughter, Temi Otedola, and in earlier years, they were photographed together during DJ Cuppy’s baptism.

Interestingly, the Otedola children rarely celebrate their parents’ wedding anniversaries online, usually marking only personal milestones such as birthdays or special visits.

Mr Eazi's post amid Otedola family rumours trends

The singer's post quickly caught the attention of many online.

Legit..ng compiled the reactions below:

@D3mon_Sound said:

"Na so. We dey use Werey dey port werey everyday on this street but God is the greatest."

@KlyTexaa said:

"Trials, temptations and afflictions is always part of the journey of serving and putting all our trust in God. The devil will test you, friends will test, the world will test but because we place all our trust in God! He always makes an escape way for his children."

@Nuchzy103 said:

"Nothing runs smoothly here, I envy you so much man. Thank God for Life and health anyways. Cos when there's life there's hope that things will begin to run smoothly soon Happy Sunday fellas."

@Abraham78480223 said:

"This your "prayer of praise" always makes me very emotional. Only the blessed can say this regularly, but I'll keep saying it with you, regardless. Thank you, Eazi."

Mr Eazi’s post adds twist to Otedola family rumours. Credit: @mereazi

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola reacts to marriage crisis rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Otedola has reacted amid rumours about his marriage to Nana.

The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.

Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way. Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives.

Source: Legit.ng