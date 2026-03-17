DJ Cuppy's parents, Femi Otedola and Nana Otedola, have taken action on each other on social media as details emerge

The couple, who were both present at their third daughter's wedding last year, are often not seen together online.

Fans started speculating after noticing their actions and expressed astonishment over what they did

Fans are speculating about Florence Otedola's parents, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana Otedola, over an action they both took online.

In a post circulating online, the couple has reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. According to reports, the couple are no longer friends online, and a screenshot of their social media pages showing that they do not follow each other was shared to back up the claim.

Femi, Nana Otedola's marriage question over social media action. Photo credit@cuppymusic/@temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Speculation trails Otedolas over social media action

After the post went viral, fans began speculating that the couple is no longer together. A few people noted that they may still be friends, but no longer live together as a couple.

Others claimed that the couple had divorced a few years ago amid controversies allegedly surrounding the billionaire businessman.

Femi and Nana Otedola at events

It is worth noting that Femi and Nana have been keeping their private life away from prying eyes.

They are rarely seen together except during family functions. Last year, when Temi Otedola, the couple’s third daughter, got married to her singer husband in 2025, both parents were present.

Even when DJ Cuppy was baptised a few years ago, her parents appeared publicly together and took photos, showing their presence as a family.

However, their children have not celebrated their parents’ wedding anniversaries online. They typically acknowledge them individually during special occasions, such as birthdays or personal visits.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions over Femi Otedola, his wife

Reactions have trailed the post about the couple and their marriage, as fans shared their observations of them at events where they were seen together.

They told naysayers to mind their own business and let the billionaire live in peace. Here are some comments:

@ijeomaiduh reacted:

"Truth is ... even the rich also cry."

@needsesan commented:

"The wealthy also fight."

@dunma_ shared:

"They have not been together for a long time! It’s not a new thing. Why the fuss?"

@ bridesbyadassa wrote:

"It is well. They are happy and good."

@kween_esther stated:

"Billionaire issues not ours."

@mofoti07 stated:

"This kin family e dey hard for the daughters to drag their dad but you see the ones wey never see food chop ? Their pikin go bring them out like an 8th day child."

Femi Otedola's daughter shares gym plan

Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy stated she would give the gym as many chances as she gave her relationship.

The disc jockey made this known while sharing her New Year’s plans with her fans on social media. Fans took to the comment section to react to the post, considering what she had been through in her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng