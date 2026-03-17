Tolani Otedola, the first daughter of Femi Otedola, sparked curiosity online with a cryptic social media post.

Speculation grows over the renowned billionaire and his wife Nana’s relationship

Fans are left guessing as family dynamics continue to make headlines

Tolani Otedola, the first child of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has sparked curiosity online with a cryptic message amid swirling family crisis rumours.

The half-sister of a popular music star took to social media to write a post that raised eyebrows.

Tolani Otedola stirs curiosity with subtle online post. Credit: @cuppymusic, @tolani

Source: Instagram

Sharing new pictures from her gallery, the artist wrote: “Minding mine water.”

The brief post comes as fans speculate about Femi Otedola and his wife, Nana Otedola, after reports emerged that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media.

A viral screenshot circulated online, showing their apparent social media disconnect, prompting widespread speculation about the state of their relationship.

Some fans suggested the couple may no longer be living together, while others claimed they could have divorced years ago amid controversies surrounding the billionaire.

Despite the rumours, Femi and Nana Otedola have largely kept their private life out of the public eye, appearing together mainly at family events.

In 2025, they were both present at the wedding of their third daughter, Temi Otedola, and in earlier years, they were photographed together during DJ Cuppy’s baptism.

Interestingly, the Otedola children rarely celebrate their parents’ wedding anniversaries online, usually marking only personal milestones such as birthdays or special visits

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy has publicly celebrated her mother, Nana Otedola, with an emotional message.

Taking to social media, the entertainer shared a collection of throwback and recent photos of herself and her mother, capturing moments from different stages of their lives.

In her post, Cuppy admitted that a single day is not enough to celebrate her mother, adding that her understanding of motherhood has deepened as she has grown older.

Opening up in a reflective tone, the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola explained how many things she did not understand while growing up have now become clearer.

According to her, she has come to appreciate the depth of her mother’s love, especially the sacrifices and protective instincts she once questioned.

“The older I get, the more my mum starts to make sense,” she wrote.

Cuppy went on to recall how her mother constantly looked out for her, worried about her well-being, and always wanted the best for her, even during moments when she did not fully understand those intentions.

Looking back now, the entertainer said she realises that every action was rooted in love.

“I am just feeling really grateful for my mum and everything she continues to do for me. I love you, deep Mama,” she added.

Cuppy’s message came at a time when discussions about her parents’ relationship have been making rounds online.

Recent observations by social media users suggest that her parents may be going through a rough patch, as neither follows the other on Instagram.

Tolani Otedola’s note sparks interest online amid rumoured family crisis. Credit: @tolaniotedola

Source: UGC

Speculation about a possible split became rife after Femi Otedola did not publicly celebrate his wife during Mother’s Day and Women’s Day, instead choosing to honour other women in his life.

Tolani Otedola ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cool_deejay_xy said:

"Aunty Tola I greet you ma."

precious_ot_ said:

"Black skin carameloooo beaurrriiifullll Abi how Spyro sing am again self 😍❤️."

officialbkjordan said:

"Woman crush and it's not even Wednesday 😍."

tamtamdianaclaire said:

"First daughter vibes😍 we sabi dey low key dey mind our business 😍😍😍❤️."

Femi Otedola reacts to marriage crisis rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Otedola has reacted amid rumours about his marriage to Nana.

The speculation began after social media users noticed that the couple no longer followed each other on their respective platforms.

Amid the growing conversation, Otedola appeared to respond in his own subtle way. Rather than issuing a statement, the billionaire shared a video of himself enjoying a vacation in the Maldives.

Source: Legit.ng