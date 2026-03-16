Gospel singer Tope Alabi has mourned the death of veteran gospel musician Toun Soetan, describing her as a true spiritual mother whose ministry shaped generations of worshippers

The 73-year-old evangelist and worship leader, known for hit songs like 'Iye Ree' and 'Gbe Jesus Ga', passed away on Friday, March 13, leaving behind her husband and family

Tope Alabi took to social media to celebrate Soetan's legacy, declaring that her impact in gospel music ministry will never be forgotten

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran gospel minister Toun Soetan, who died at the age of 73.

The family announced her death on Friday, March 13, through social media, confirming that she passed away the same day. Details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately shared.

Tope Alabi pays emotional tribute to gospel matriarch Toun Soetan, whose life reflected Christ and inspired generations of worshippers. Photo: tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

Singer Tope Alabi took to Instagram to honour Soetan, describing her as a spiritual mother and a matriarch in gospel music.

She explained that Soetan’s life was a true reflection of Christ, and her ministry touched countless lives across Nigeria and beyond.

“We say farewell to our beloved Mummy Toun Soetan, a true spiritual mother and a matriarch in gospel music. Her life was a reflection of Christ, and her impact in the gospel music ministry will never be forgotten. She lived for Christ and preached Him through her life and music. Though we will miss her, we are comforted knowing she has gone to be with the Lord. Rest well, Mama. Your legacy lives on. 🕊️”

Toun Soetan was widely respected as an evangelist and worship leader whose ministry stretched across several decades.

She became known for powerful songs such as Iye Ree, Gbe Jesus Ga, Darling Jesus and Train Up Your Child.

She is survived by her husband and family, leaving behind a legacy that shaped gospel music in Nigeria.

Read Tope Alabi's tribute to late gospel singer Toun Soetan below:

Fans mourn gospel icon Toun Soetan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tola_techsis said:

"Rest well beautiful mummy Toun Soetan."

@officialpopesojialabi commented:

"Good night, Mummy. We will miss you. RiP ma ❤️❤️❤️"

@tinulicious_foods wrote:

"May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

@isaac_aiyenitaju reacted:

"Rest in peace, Mummy Toun Soetan. May God comfort your loved ones 🙏."

@ojo.olusola.1426 said:

"Adieu Mama Toun Soetan. Rest well in the bossom of our Lord Jesus Christ till resurrection morning."

@misoladiva commented:

"May her soul rest in peace. Heaven rejoice as she returns home."

Tope Alabi mourns veteran gospel singer Toun Soetan and honours her decades of ministry after family announces the evangelist’s death at 73. Photo: tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

Tope Alabi opens up on painful past before marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Tope Alabi opened up about the emotional struggles she faced in her journey to marriage.

She revealed that at least four men walked away from her after consulting prophets, and her relationship woes began when she reached adulthood and needed to introduce partners to her parents.

Tope recalled that the men would tell her they needed to pray about the relationship, then stop reaching out, leaving her confused and emotionally drained before she eventually got married.

Source: Legit.ng