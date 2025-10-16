Gospel star Tope Alabi shared how several suitors mysteriously abandoned her before marriage

The singer revealed that prophets once warned a man not to marry her, leaving her heartbroken.

Alabi recounted how she eventually met her husband through her boss after years of disappointment

Gospel singer Tope Alabi has opened up about the emotional struggles she faced in her journey to marriage.

She revealed that at least four men walked away from her after consulting prophets.

The 54-year-old singer shared the revelation in an Instagram video where she spoke about her past relationships and how faith guided her through rejection and heartbreak.

Tope Alabi shares how several suitors mysteriously abandoned her before marriage. Photos: @topealabi/IG.

According to Tope, her relationship woes began when she reached adulthood and got to the stage where introducing a partner to her parents became necessary.

She recalled:

“When I became an adult and it was getting to a stage that I needed to take men to meet my parents, something strange always happened. The men would tell me they needed to go and pray about it, and afterward, they would stop reaching out to me.”

The gospel star explained that some of the men cited spiritual warnings from prophets as their reason for walking away.

She said,

“One of our intermediaries once told me that a man I was seeing went to meet prophets who told him I was not okay to be married to. At least four men stylishly left me in that same manner.”

Tope Alabi, who is now happily married, said the experience left her confused and emotionally drained but deepened her faith in God.

She asked:

“Would you tell me not to thank God when I remember all that? How did I eventually do it that I got married?”

The singer said she never allowed the disappointments to break her spirit, even though she could not understand why things kept going wrong.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Tope Alabi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@fhunmhilayho:

"I thank God with you that you’re alive to tell your story

I pray I live longer to tell my story one day…."

@happinessthestoryteller:

"The challenges mummy had with marriage, some people would never recover not to.talk of finding a good husband. God really did this one for her"

@princejossyade:

"Hmmmmn Alagbawi eda OSEUN. Mum I was listening to some of your old songs today and I wept seriously. Loruko Jesu e o ni jabo, Oluwa ma jere yin si. I'm glad the Lord Almighty will take care of you more. Maami"

Tope Alabi reveals that prophets once warned a man not to marry her, leaving her heartbroken.

