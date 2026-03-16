Nigerian singer Chike publicly accused a woman identified as Chioma Nneoma Ochibili of allegedly duping him of about N28 million

The singer made the allegation on social media, claiming the money was linked to a business deal that later raised serious concerns

He has warned the public and revealed that steps are already being taken to recover the funds

Popular Nigerian singer, Chike, has publicly called out a social media user identified as Chioma Nneoma Ochibili for allegedly defrauding him of about $20,000 (N28 million).

The music star made the allegation in a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday morning, where he accused the woman of collecting $20,000 from him for a business deal that allegedly never existed.

Singer Chike says a woman allegedly duped him of $20,000. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

According to Chike, he only recently realised that he may have been scammed after waiting for the supposed business to yield results.

“Chioma Nneoma Ochibili, so you are a thief? That’s how they do. They will tell you they are doing certain business. Her business is to survive on your money,” the singer wrote.

He further claimed that the alleged fraud was not limited to him, suggesting that other people may also have fallen victim to the same scheme.

“$50,000 in the air. $20,000 of my hard-earned money I didn’t see either. How do I find out this late that I’m just another person she has duped? Even me I de laugh myself,” he added.

The singer also warned his followers and the general public to avoid doing any form of business with the woman.

When asked by some users online to explain the type of business transaction involved, Chike said the exact nature of the deal was not the main issue, insisting that the alleged business itself did not exist.

“Whatever business Chioma sells to you is not the issue. The big issue here is that the business does not even exist, which then equates to fraud,” he explained.

Chike also revealed that he has already started taking steps to recover the money he allegedly lost.

As of the time of filing this report, Chioma Nneoma Ochibili has not publicly responded to the allegations made against her.

See his posts below:

Netizens react to Chike's outbursts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ty_phili said:

"See how calm he is over 20k dollars. If na me, Chioma for don hear am."

_cherii_coco said:

"Abeg which kind format this girl dey take use collect 20k dollars 💵 give us the full gist… I need to learn one or two."

fx_richy said:

"What was the business brother? You're NOT communicating 😏."

therealso_so said:

"When she go start master class abeg 😂."

cc__gilbert said:

"What business did u do with Chioma? Cos I don’t understand 😂."

body_haven said:

"Chike no dey bother anybody so for him to come out like this ,na him we go believe ,chakam 👌."

adidii_a said:

"$20k as how?? What is she selling?😭 this story get k leg ooo. Make orthopedic straighten am abeg."

auseayo said:

"Na this kind woman suppose dey do master class make we come learn abeg 😂."

rejoice__ezeh said;

"Okay over to you Chioma let's hear from you..... This story is not complete until we hear from her."

victorvickxx said:

"This one go be Opueh business o Because you’re not shouting enough, you said it’s not about fund recovery, then what is it about 😂."

hennessydxb said:

"I believe he gave her the money because he liked her, maybe she didn’t give him what he wanted. I know chioma personally. She is a good and calm girl from a good family too."

Chike exposes woman he claims took $20,000 from him. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

Chike thanks Davido for new song

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chike appreciated his senior colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido, for working with him on the song, Funds.

Davido had closed out 2024 with a bang, releasing his single, Funds, featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.

In a recent post on X, the Egwu crooner expressed his disbelief at this unexpected opportunity to collaborate with such a prominent figure.

Source: Legit.ng