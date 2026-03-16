The gospel music industry and Christian community breathed air of relief following a new update about gospel singer Deborah Fasoyin

On Monday, March 16, 2026, rumours surfaced on social media, especially on Facebook, that the “Odun n Lo Sopin" hit singer had passed away.

Following the rumours, the veteran gospel singer's family released a statement as they cleared the air; she also spoke in a video.

Renowned Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) gospel singer, Deborah Fasoyin, aka Mama Fasoyin, popularly known for the hit song “Odun n Lo Sopin," made waves on social media, especially Facebook, on Monday, March 16, 2026, after rumours of her death surfaced on the platform.

The rumour went viral with several posts showing Mama Fasoyin’s photograph alongside “RIP” inscriptions, as social media users posted condolence messages.

Odun Nlo Sopin singer Mama Fasoyin’s family speaks following death rumours. Credit: mamafasoyin

Source: Instagram

Mama Fasoyin and family speak

Reacting, Korede Fasoyin, son of veteran gospel singer, debunked the viral reports claiming that his mother was dead.

While speaking with The PUNCH, Korede said the reports about his mother circulating on social media were false.

Reacting to the development, Korede said the family had begun making a video to further clarify the situation and reassure well-wishers.

“My mother is alive. The news of her death is fake. We are already doing a video for her to speak,” he said.

“I started receiving calls from outside Nigeria and within Nigeria since midnight,, asking if she was dead. I don’t know the mischievous person who posted that without verifying,” he added.

Odun Nlo Sopin singer Mama Fasoyin speaks in video, says she is hale and hearty. Credit: mamafasoyin

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a new video, the gospel singer said,

"I am alive, hale and hearty. What you are seeing on Facebook is fake."

Mama Fasoyin marked her 86th birthday on March 1, 2026. She is known for the popular Yoruba gospel song “Odun n lo Sopin," a festive hit in Nigeria.

The rumours about Mama Fasoyin come a few days after the gospel music industry lost singer and evangelist, Toun Soetan.

The news was announced by the family on social media on Friday, March 13, 2026, the same day she was reported to have passed away.

The video of Mama Fasoyin reacting to death rumour is below:

Reactions as Mama Fasoyin's family speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users to the fresh update. Read the comments below:

_____olyspirit said:

"I just saw it on facebook now now na why i come ur page say make i con confirm fes before typing ‘RIP’ ori awon blogger facebook yii ti buru."

abismum4040 said:

"Why are people like this, fake news everywhere, thanks for the correction."

susa.n6313 commented:

"No mind them na Cow meat and food they Hungry them."

iyalodeeeee said:

"Facebook is worse than the Nigerian government."

Enioluwa sings with Mama Fasoyin

Legit.ng also reported that social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa brought back sweet memories as he reenacted 'Odun Nlo Sopin' by Mrs. D.A. Fasoyin and CAC Good Women Choir.

Enioluwa showed off his singing skills alongside a female partner in a video he shared via his social media timeline.

He, however, caused a buzz after he unveiled Mrs Fasoyin and her crew as they teamed up to sing 'Odun Nlo Sopin.'

Source: Legit.ng