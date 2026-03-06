Oprah Winfrey turned heads with a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week, sparking massive reactions online

The media mogul stepped out in a stylish outfit while attending a show by Chloé alongside her close friend Gayle King

Her radiant and youthful look quickly went viral, with fans buzzing about her latest transformation

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is making waves online after debuting a striking new look during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The 72-year-old television icon turned heads on Wednesday as she attended a show by Chloé at the Tennis Club de Paris.

Oprah Winfrey’s Paris Fashion Week appearance has everyone talking. Credit: @oprahwinfrey

Source: Instagram

Oprah looked radiant and youthful as she arrived at the star-studded event, quickly sparking reactions across social media.

She was accompanied by her longtime friend, broadcast journalist Gayle King, as the pair joined other celebrity guests at the fashion presentation.

For the stylish outing, Oprah wore a cropped tan suede jacket layered over a cream blouse, paired with wide-legged jeans. She completed the look with dark sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, creating an effortlessly chic outfit that caught the attention of fans and fashion watchers alike.

Photos and videos of Oprah at the event quickly went viral online, with many people praising her glowing appearance and confident style.

The buzz also comes after Oprah previously spoke about her health journey. In 2023, she revealed that she used a weight-loss medication, such as Ozempic or Wegovy, describing it as a “tool” to help her lose weight.

Alongside the medication, the media mogul said she also adopted a healthier lifestyle. Oprah shared that she works out six days a week and has focused on maintaining better habits to support her well-being.

Watch the video below:

How netizens react to Oprah Winfrey's look

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

therealmikeant said:

"When they make an Ozempic for the feet, ankles, knees and joints, THAT’S when they will start winning. Cause looking 35 and walking 85 ain’t it!😂."

rimadarwash said:

"Wasn’t she on Epstein’s list?"

omgnowaythatsreel said:

"Why do all the replacements walk the exact same way."

brownyboy5 said:

"She’s got the sleepy joe walk going."

dandiilyon said:

"Ahhh it’s the blood of the children I seeeee."

thetuckbone said:

"Bruh she got replaced with the real Jim Carrey."

kerianntheelite said:

"They're all getting replaced and going to their underground homes. This world is so out of touch and not seeing what is happening on so many levels."

don_the_red said:

"These celebrities are starting to look like the walking dead."

vanmannvan said:

"This is the last phase of her transformation before she gets her horns and bat wings."

queen_s_jacquelyne said:

"Adrenachrome , poor children around the world 😭💔."

dcruzin1091 said:

"Outwardly, they look young but the way they're walking inwardly tells a different story. Her best friend behind her walking funny too. God will deal with them."

1973aprilshowers said:

"That ant nobody dam ozempic. That's rituals!!!"

Oprah Winfrey’s fashion week glow-up sparks huge online reactions. Credit: @oprahwinfrey

Source: Getty Images

