A woman on social media has reacted to the feud between King Mitchy and Verydarkman, which was linked to Seyi Tinubu

The Ratel president had dragged Tinubu for allegedly giving money to King Mitchy, and the brand influencer also countered him

Many people supported the woman over her utterance and joined her in dragging King Mitchy’s mother

Social media brand influencer Mukoro Michelle, also known as King Mitchy, has continued to receive backlash over her messy controversy with Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

The two locked horns in a messy social media clash, and some prominent people, including the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, were dragged into the feud.

Verydarkman had taken a swipe at Tinubu for giving money to King Mitchy. He alleged there was more to their relationship.

Seyi Tinubu was forced to react to the allegations made against him and explained his relationship with King Mitchy.

In return, King Mitchy countered him and shared some chats while bragging about being in Abuja over his alleged invitation.

Reacting to the feud that broke the internet, a social media woman also went for the brand influencer’s mother for allegedly not training her daughter well.

According to her, she has failed as a woman. She said King Mitchy has the potential to do well in life but her mother did not train her properly, as she called her dirty, mannerless, and unkempt.

Woman drags King Mitchy over Seyi Tinubu

Sharing more, the woman stated that King Mitchy had been calling Seyi Tinubu with so much disrespect.

She asked how his wife would feel if she heard what had been said about her husband online.

The woman questioned why King Mitchy would be mentioning the president’s son online after allegedly receiving help from him.

She also alleged that the brand influencer had been addressing Seyi Tinubu as if he were her boyfriend.

Fans joined the woman and noted that people rarely advise a breadwinner since she is taking care of her mother and their family.

They supported the woman over her comments about King Mitchy’s behaviour online.

Fans join woman to drag King Mitchy

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans as seen below:

@d_savegoddj stated:

"Power of kpekus and a touch of juju man."

@nikafasi shared:

"She early get money pass the mother."

@alakunrani said:

"Finally someone is saying my mind. Mitchy mama messed up big time . Wen Pikin don start to gift parents money parents no Dey fit talk to them again."

@dbabddo2funny wrote:

"Dem no dy advice breadwinner oo."

@salisdaliver commented:

"D way she even refers to Seyi Tinubu….. a man that has helped you that much even if there’s nothing between them, if na me I nor go fit refer to am by e name just like that!!!!! She even calls him ST…. You give am nickname…. Another woman’s husband, the total disrespect."

